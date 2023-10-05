Newsdeck

Sudan

UN struggling to reach 18 mln people in need in war-torn Sudan

UN struggling to reach 18 mln people in need in war-torn Sudan
Sudanese people disembark after traversing the Nile River on a ferry after crossing the border from Sudan, in Abu Simbel, southern Egypt, 20 May 2023. According to the UNHCR office, more than 100,000 Sudanese have crossed into Egypt since the beginning of an armed conflict on 15 April between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia. The UN estimates some 200,000 people have fled Sudan since the conflict erupted. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
By Reuters
05 Oct 2023
0

GENEVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Thursday it was struggling to reach 18 million people in need in Sudan to fend off a humanitarian disaster, hampered by insecurity, interference from the warring parties and a lack of international support.

“We need to reach 18 million people and we will not give up on that target, but we need more international support, better access to the people who need us and safety for our operations,” said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan.

“We’re not at this point able to have an operation that is commensurate to the scale (of needs),” she said.

Conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in mid-April, sparking a grave humanitarian crisis and pushing the country to the brink of civil war.

More than 4.2 million people have fled their homes because of the war, and nearly 1.2 million have crossed to neighbouring countries, putting huge pressure on Sudan’s meagre resources.

Nkweta-Salami said that 19 aid workers had been killed and 29 injured since the fighting broke out, which she said was unacceptable and unlawful.

Red tape was hampering the distribution of humanitarian aid, and a $2.6 billion humanitarian appeal to the international community to help the people of Sudan was just one third funded, she said.

“We also need to see an end to interference from the conflict parties in our operations, including forced checks of humanitarian trucks and mandatory military presence during the loading process in Port Sudan and Jazeera,” she said.

“I hope that we will see swift action to reduce the bureaucratic obstacles, including delays in visa approvals for staff as promised by Sudanese authorities in a donor meeting yesterday.”

The U.N. fears that the crisis could worsen if the conflict spreads to other areas such as central Jazeera state, which she called “Sudan’s breadbasket”, where fighting could hinder food supplies. “This will have great consequences for food security.”

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Maverick News

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Inside Songezo Zibi’s plan for Rise Mzansi to break old politics – can he pull it off?
Maverick News

Inside Songezo Zibi’s plan for Rise Mzansi to break old politics – can he pull it off?
Another hit in Cape Town as motorbike assassin slays motorist with possible construction industry ties
Maverick News

Another hit in Cape Town as motorbike assassin slays motorist with possible construction industry ties
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
South Africa

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting

TOP READS IN SECTION

McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster
Newsdeck

McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster
I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Trump Judge Issues Gag Order After Truth Social Post
Newsdeck

Trump Judge Issues Gag Order After Truth Social Post
Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push - study
Business Maverick

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push – study
Nobel Chemistry prize awarded for discovery of quantum dots that bring colour to LED lights
Newsdeck

Nobel Chemistry prize awarded for discovery of quantum dots that bring colour to LED lights

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options