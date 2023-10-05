Business Maverick

Business Maverick

British Airways Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilots’ Union

British Airways Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilots’ Union
A British Airways plane taxis at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 28 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL)
By Bloomberg
05 Oct 2023
0

British Airways reached a tentative labour agreement with unionised pilots, removing the threat of a walkout through 2027 as the flagship UK carrier cements a recovery from the Covid-19 era travel slowdown.

Members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association will now vote on whether to ratify the agreement in principle, which builds on pay and working-condition changes made last year, BA said in an emailed statement on Thursday. 

The airline’s fortunes have improved since it imposed a pay cut on pilots during the Covid-19 pandemic. Parent company IAG SA announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings in July, citing BA’s performance on North Atlantic routes from London Heathrow airport. Overall, IAG expects capacity to return to 97% of pre-Covid levels by year-end. 

The deal with pilots follows an accord in August with 24,000 other staff for a 13.1% pay rise over an 18-month period. Airlines have been proactive in securing new pay deals with staff as they seek to avoid a return to last summer’s travel chaos, which saw companies scrambling to recruit enough staff to deal with the post-Covid travel boom.

The British airline came under fire for how it treated its staff during the pandemic, eventually rowing back on plans to dismiss and rehire all of its 4,300 cockpit crew. Questioned in Parliament last year amid travel delays, Corporate Affairs Director Lisa Tremble said the company was working to rebuild trust with staff and customers.

The company headed off a pilots’ strike last October by rescinding pay cuts imposed during the pandemic.  

A union representative had no immediate comment on the tentative deal. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Maverick News

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Suspended - Mayor Jeffrey Donson and son accused of 'sowing discord' within Icosa
Maverick News

Suspended – Mayor Jeffrey Donson and son accused of 'sowing discord' within Icosa
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Inside Songezo Zibi’s plan for Rise Mzansi to break old politics – can he pull it off?
Maverick News

Inside Songezo Zibi’s plan for Rise Mzansi to break old politics – can he pull it off?
Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
South Africa

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting

TOP READS IN SECTION

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
South Africa

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
SA faces further financial strain when massive fuel price hikes kick in after midnight
Business Maverick

SA faces further financial strain when massive fuel price hikes kick in after midnight
Wet summer for north-east SA despite El Niño — drier hopes for west, central regions
Maverick News

Wet summer for north-east SA despite El Niño — drier hopes for west, central regions
Food security threat: Government calls for relaxation of dumping duties on poultry imports
South Africa

Food security threat: Government calls for relaxation of dumping duties on poultry imports

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options