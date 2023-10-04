Newsdeck

Migrancy

Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants ‘unacceptable’

Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants ‘unacceptable’
Taliban security stand guard as trucks carrying goods cross into Afghanistan from Pakistan, after the Pakistani government announced the reopening of Torkham border following nine-day closure, in Torkham, Afghanistan, 15 September 2023. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
04 Oct 2023
0

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's threat to forcibly expel illegal Afghan immigrants is "unacceptable", a spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul said on Wednesday, adding that Afghans were not to blame for Pakistan's security problems.

Estimating that there were 1.73 million Afghan immigrants living in Pakistan without any legal status, Pakistan’s caretaker government on Tuesday set a Nov.1 deadline for them to leave or face forcible expulsion.

“The behavior of Pakistan towards Afghan refugees is unacceptable,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul, said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

To help justify the crackdown, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti alleged that Afghan nationals had carried out 14 out of 24 suicide bombings in Pakistan this year.

The Taliban spokesman rejected that claim.

“The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems. As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them,” Mujahid said.

Pakistan’s ultimatum to the immigrants, most of whom have been living in the country for years, came after a meeting of civil and military leaders to review the law and order situation following two suicide bombings on Friday that killed at least 57 people. Bugti said one of the suicide bombers was an Afghan national, and he also accused India’s intelligence agency of involvement.

Relations between the Taliban and the Pakistan government have deteriorated markedly, with border clashes temporarily closing the main trade route between the neighbours last month.

Islamabad alleges that the militants use Afghan soil to train fighters and plan attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban denies those accusations, saying Pakistan’s security problems are home-grown.

A caretaker government was installed in August to guide the Pakistan through to elections expected some time in the coming months, and the military has been able to exert more influence as a result of the uncertainty and instability in the country.

By Asif Shahzad

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
South Africa

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
Maverick News

Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Don’t miss Martin Scorsese’s new Masterpiece “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”
Sponsored Content

Don’t miss Martin Scorsese’s new Masterpiece “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

TOP READS IN SECTION

McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster
Newsdeck

McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster
Trump Judge Issues Gag Order After Truth Social Post
Newsdeck

Trump Judge Issues Gag Order After Truth Social Post
I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Trump civil fraud trial enters second day as business empire hangs in balance
Newsdeck

Trump civil fraud trial enters second day as business empire hangs in balance
Trio win Nobel physics prize for tiny light pulses that capture changes in atoms
Newsdeck

Trio win Nobel physics prize for tiny light pulses that capture changes in atoms

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options