Newsdeck

Newsdeck

McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster

McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster
Kevin McCarthy
By Bloomberg
04 Oct 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Kevin McCarthy became the shortest-tenured US House speaker in 147 years on Tuesday, ousted by Republican hardliners who toppled him with a rarely used maneuver that had never before succeeded. 

The now-former speaker lost his gavel on a vote of 216 to 210, with 208 Democrats joining the eight Republicans who broke ranks. His speakership lasted only 269 days, the third-shortest in history.

The only speakers who held office for less time were Theodore Pomeroy, elected speaker-for-the-day on his last day in office in 1869, and Michael Kerr, who died in office in 1876 after 258 days.

Absent a scandal or death, House speakers usually serve for two years at a time, elected at the beginning of each new Congress and serving until it adjourns two years later.

McCarthy’s speakership was tenuous from the beginning. His election in January took five painful days. He only prevailed on the 15th ballot after some of the hardliners voted “present,” allowing him to reduce the total number of votes needed.

Those dissidents used that vote to extract concessions — including the one that ultimately brought McCarthy down: A change in the rules to allow a single member to force a vote to oust the speaker.

Read More: McCarthy Ousted as US House Speaker by Republican Dissidents

And emboldened by the win-at-all-costs bravado of former President Donald Trump, the rebellious wing known as the House Freedom Caucus defied McCarthy and took the government to the brink of a default in May and within hours of a government shutdown last week.

McCarthy, a Californian who was first elected to Congress in 2006, was ultimately forced to align with Democrats to keep the government open, a move that outraged those who finally removed him.

Congress passed just 15 laws during McCarthy’s tenure in the chair. That included two must-pass bills to prevent default and keep the government open, but also measures that renamed a veterans clinic, created a commemorative coin and unanimously agreed to declassify reports on the origins of the coronavirus.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
Scorpio

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
The last supermoon of the year, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The last supermoon of the year, and more from around the world
How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Trump civil fraud trial enters second day as business empire hangs in balance
Newsdeck

Trump civil fraud trial enters second day as business empire hangs in balance
Ukraine to build first underground school in Kharkiv - official
Newsdeck

Ukraine to build first underground school in Kharkiv – official
Trio win Nobel physics prize for tiny light pulses that capture changes in atoms
Newsdeck

Trio win Nobel physics prize for tiny light pulses that capture changes in atoms
Thai police arrest 14-yr-old suspected gunman after 3 killed at Bangkok mall
Newsdeck

Thai police arrest 14-yr-old suspected gunman after 3 killed at Bangkok mall

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options