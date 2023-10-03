Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Mounted police officers escort a Rolls Rolls vehicle carrying Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he presenting the State of the Nation address to the members of Parliament in Mount Hampden, Zimbabwe, 03 October 2023. The country's main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), boycotted the address in protest to alleged irregularities during the 23 August 2023 general election. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Oct 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Members of the Presidential guard stand outside the new Parliament building on the day of the Zimbabwean president’s the State of the Nation address in Mount Hampden, Zimbabwe, 03 October 2023. The country’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), boycotted the address in protest to alleged irregularities during the 23 August 2023 general election. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (rear L) presents the State of the Nation address to the members of Parliament in the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden, Zimbabwe, 03 October 2023. The country’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), boycotted the address in protest to alleged irregularities during the 23 August 2023 general election. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales laugh with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders after the prince made a joke while posing for a picture during a visit to the Grange Pavilion as they celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will meet members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales. (Photo by Geoff Caddick – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Former US President Donald Trump, center, during a trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Donald Trump is facing off against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a contentious civil trial that threatens his control over his real estate empire in the state. Photographer: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold placards during the ‘Occupy Bank of Ghana’ protest in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The demonstration is the latest in Accra to protest economic hardship and perceived poor governance of the central bank. Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A person walks past a banner during early voting for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum in Canberra, Australia, 03 October 2023. Early voting began for the referendum on a reform which, if approved, would create an indigenous body able to advise the Australian Parliament on issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS 

Red illuminated olympic stadium prior the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match between Union Berlin and Sporting de Braga, in Berlin, Germany, 03 October 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

General Director of Jewellery Group Alrosa Irina Morozovskaya smiles next to the Great Imperial Crown created by craftsmen of Alrosa during a press preview of the exhibition ‘Notes of a Jeweller. A Diamond History’ at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, Russia, 03 October 2023. The exhibition presents works of jewellery art of the Russian Empire and works of modern jewellery masters. The show will run from 04 October to 15 January 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Journalists wait for the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics, at the Royal Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, 03 October 2023. The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier for ‘experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter’, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Abderrahman Samba of Qatar celebrates winning the men’s 400m hurdles final athletics event on day 10 of the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre on October 03, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in pink for “Octobre Rose” (Pink October) to mark the start of breast cancer awareness month as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower on October 01, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Artist Olena Noyna (L) works on a mural depicting a Ukrainian serviceman holding a cat, on a building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 October 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/Oleg Petrasyuk

People gathered around the rubble of a church after its roof collapsed killing at least 10 people in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, 01 October 2023 (issued 02 October 2023). At least 10 people died when the roof of a church collapsed during a baptism ceremony in the afternoon of 01 October. EPA-EFE/STR

A picture taken with a drone shows cars driving on the winding ‘Derech Ma’ale Ha’tsamaut’ road (Independence Road in Hebrew) that leads to the Ramon Crater and the Israeli town of Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel, 02 October 2023. The site is one of the attractions for hikers in Israel. The 40-km long Ramon crater is the world’s largest erosion crater (makhtesh) which is a unique landform in Israel’s Negev and Egypt’s Sinai deserts that was created some 220 million years ago when oceans covered the area, TouristIsrael and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority describe the geological phenomenon on their websites. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A worker sorts recyclable plastics from a trailer at an ACME and Safeway Distribution Center in Denver, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. More than 500 brands sold in the US and Canada participate in store drop-off recycling, using labels from an effort called How2Recycle that tells customers to bring used packaging waste to about 12,000 retail outlets. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A group of people pray as the Supreme Court starts a new term at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2023. Already on the docket for the year are cases on gun rights, free speech on social media and affirmative action in the selection of students at one of the nation’s top secondary schools Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Northern Virginia. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Maverick News

Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
In photos - Red Beret protesters feel the heat during long walk to the Ndabeni taxi impound in Cape Town
Maverick News

In photos – Red Beret protesters feel the heat during long walk to the Ndabeni taxi impound in Cape Town
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield

TOP READS IN SECTION

What a ‘healthy’ relationship with food looks like – and how to develop one
Maverick News

What a ‘healthy’ relationship with food looks like – and how to develop one
The last supermoon of the year, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The last supermoon of the year, and more from around the world
Ultra-Processed People — the unhealthy global food system and why we can’t stop eating ‘junk food’
World

Ultra-Processed People — the unhealthy global food system and why we can’t stop eating ‘junk food’
Road-rattled in Tanzania – driving the dirty devil to gin, good coffee and views to soothe the weariest soul
Maverick News

Road-rattled in Tanzania – driving the dirty devil to gin, good coffee and views to soothe the weariest soul
Wilderness Dreaming - Wild Africa chronicled through a lens of passion and peril
Africa

Wilderness Dreaming – Wild Africa chronicled through a lens of passion and peril

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options