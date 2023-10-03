Newsdeck

Donald Trump

Trump civil fraud trial enters second day as business empire hangs in balance

Trump civil fraud trial enters second day as business empire hangs in balance
Former US President Donald J. Trump (C) walks out of the courtroom after attending the first day of his civil fraud trial in New York, New York, USA, 02 October 2023. Trump, his adult sons and the Trump family business are facing a lawsuit by the State of New York accusing them of inflating the value of assets to get favorable loans from banks. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE / POOL
By Reuters
03 Oct 2023
0

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Donald Trump’s civil trial continues in Manhattan on Tuesday in a case that threatens to dismantle parts of the former U.S. president’s business empire and sharply curtail his ability to do business in New York.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused along with his two sons and nearly a dozen business associates of inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure more favorable loan and insurance terms.

Democratic Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr. and Eric from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

The trial comes a week after Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the case, ruled that Trump committed fraud and canceled business certificates for companies that control crown jewels of his portfolio, including Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street in Manhattan. Engoron said he would appoint receivers to oversee their dissolution.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and his lawyers have said they will appeal.

Trump attended the trial on Monday, entering the courtroom with his trademark glower and a retinue of secret service agents after being waved past police who hand-searched the bags of reporters and members of the public in attendance.

He sat hunched over the defendant’s table and occasionally spoke to his lawyers as Kevin Wallace, an attorney with James’ office, accused him of “lying year after year” in financial statements he provided to lenders and insurers from 2011 to 2021.

Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise said during his opening statement that Trump’s valuations actually understated the value of his assets and were based on the business acumen that allowed him to build “one of the most successful real estate empires in the world.”

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his vitriol against James, calling for her to be sanctioned and for the judge to “terminate” his fraud finding. “This entire case should be thrown out and dismissed,” he added in a post on his social media website.

Trump has in recent months used his mounting legal problems as fundraising fodder for his presidential campaign, saying without evidence that Democrats are using sham court cases to prevent him from retaking the White House.

Neither his quartet of pending criminal cases nor the attorney general’s lawsuit have diminished his commanding lead over rivals in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, polls show.

Trump has been criminally charged in Washington over his efforts to undo his loss in the 2020 election, in Georgia over moves to reverse vote tallies there, in Florida over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office and in New York over hush money payments to a porn star.

He has also denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

By Jack Queen

(Reporting by Jack Queen in New York; additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Amy Stevens, Cynthia Osterman and Nick Zieminski)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Outrage as ‘remarkable’ top Eastern Cape health official, Dr Ronel Wagner shifted to premier’s office
South Africa

Outrage as ‘remarkable’ top Eastern Cape health official, Dr Ronel Wagner shifted to premier’s office

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Newsdeck

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
Newsdeck

Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope
Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors
Newsdeck

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options