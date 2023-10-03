Defend Truth

In photos – Red Beret protesters feel the heat during long walk to the Ndabeni taxi impound in Cape Town

Exhausted marchers run towards an open bakkie for shelter, on 2 October, 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)
By Velani Ludidi
03 Oct 2023
Taxi-related protests often cause traffic chaos and commuter headaches in Cape Town. On Monday, the suffering was most felt by the protesters themselves who had to walk 20 km to get their message against impoundments across to authorities. The signs of strain and tiredness were all too evident.

A day of protest commenced at the open field across from Vangate Mall in Athlone, where protesters gathered for a march. Despite the intended start time of 9:00, the march eventually kicked off around 12:00.

Protesters, mostly supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters,  braved the scorching Spring sun on Monday to walk close to 20 kilometres. 

This is by far one of the longest distances protesters have had to walk in recent times,  just to deliver a memorandum to the city.

EFF marchers gathering

Marchers gathering on an open field opposite Vangate Mall before marching, on 2 October, 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

This was largely framed by the EFF as a protest against taxi impoundments but grievances included a lack of service delivery. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: EFF’s protest against taxi impoundments in Cape Town draws little support

Led by the police at the front, the participants proceeded. As it continued, the temperature steadily rose, and the protestors began to feel increasingly sluggish as they approached their destination of Ndabeni Transport Impound. 

 

EFF, PAC, Land Party and ATM members marching

EFF, PAC, Land Party and ATM members approach Ndabeni, on 2 October, 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

EFF march begins

The EFF march begins on Jakes Gerwel Drive, heading to Ndabeni, on 2 October, 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Marchers intermittently paused to rest. Upon reaching Langa, the Red Beret members asked for water from local residents. They went to a community tap in Langa with bottles to quench their thirst. 

EFF members

EFF members joined by PAC, Land Party and ATM members on Jakes Gerwel Drive beginning the march to Ndabeni on 2 October, 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

At times, the protest seemed akin to an arduous Sunday “fun” run. One woman marched with an umbrella to shield herself from the sun. 

Some drivers on the opposite side of the road were also seen throwing bottles of drinking water and other drinks at times. Others were hooting for the crowd which consisted mostly of people trundling along with their hands on their waists. 

EFF members resting

EFF members rest, as they gather energy to begin walking again, on 2 October, 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson).

The EFF did not make water points available for the marchers. 

A clearly exhausted man who only identified himself as Mboneni said he was a taxi driver and wanted to complete the long walk even if it meant collapsing. 

“Exhaustion is a matter of the mind,” he said. “If I fall before arriving at our destination, they must pour water on me but I would have tried because the goal is to highlight our struggle. I can feel my legs want to give up but my mind is focused on the goal.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi strike – Some facts on how big the industry is, how much drivers make and the role in crime

Another woman jokingly said she had already lost over 10 kilograms. “I have never walked this far,” she said. “The sun is not making it easy for us but we will soldier on. I might have blisters in the end but history will remember this day.”

As the marchers approached Pinelands, some went to houses and businesses asking for water. Others sat down under tree shade, away from the sun.

There were instances where marchers climbed onto the back of vehicles that were attempting to manoeuvre around them during the protest, including a municipal ambulance.

EFF members protesting

EFF members meet up opposite Vangate Mall, to march to Ndabeni Transport Depot, where impounded taxis are being held, on 2 October, 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Their arrival in Pinelands felt like a significant milestone in the journey. They pressed on and finally arrived at the heavily guarded Ndabeni Transport Depot.

Taxi drivers among the protestors exclaimed that hundreds of impounded taxis sat behind the locked gates of the depot.

Protestors resting

EFF members rest under trees for shade, 2 October 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson).

Despite exhaustion, the crowd displayed remarkable resilience. One of the EFF’s spokespeople mentioned, throughout the day, that the participants were true “Fighters”.

While some protestors continued with songs and listening to speeches, others turned to recovery and rested their weary legs. DM

exhausted Sanco member

An exhausted Sanco member resting on tar road, in Pinelands on 2 October, 2023 (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

