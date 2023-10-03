Sport

SPORTING CHANCE

As European football’s old guard cruises towards retirement, new generation of superstars ready to reign

As European football’s old guard cruises towards retirement, new generation of superstars ready to reign
Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern Munich runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich at Red Bull Arena on 30 September 2023 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
03 Oct 2023
0

With impactful players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo cruising towards retirement, a new generation of superstars has stepped into the spotlight. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are now terrorising opponents.  

Players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets have made their mark permanently in the sport of soccer over the last 15 to 20 years.

As their legs give into the weight of their respective achievements, particularly in the case of Ronaldo and Messi, who rewrote the history books in tandem during their playful rivalry, a new generation is rising.

Though some of the duo’s list of staggering records and accomplishments may never be matched or usurped — simply owing to their longevity and consistency — young players such as Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham are poised to mesmerise the masses as much as the outgoing stalwarts.

The same applies for Bayern Munich and Germany’s exciting 20-year-old attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala. As well as Barcelona and Spain’s 16-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at Montilivi Stadium on 30 September 2023 in Girona, Spain. (Photo: Eric Alonso / Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on 29 September 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: Eric Alonso / Getty Images)

Brilliant Bellingham

The English, whether it is soccer, cricket, rugby or tennis — have the propensity to exaggerate the brilliance of their sports teams and players at times — to the ire of the greater sporting community.

Hence some scoffed and rolled their eyes when Bellingham’s former club Birmingham City decided to permanently retire the shirt number he had always worn at the club as he rose from the youth structures to the first team.

After making just over 40 appearances, including becoming the youngest player to don the colours of City at just 16 years, the lanky midfielder departed for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Prompting Birmingham’s eyebrow-raising decision.  

“The 22 shirt has become synonymous with Jude during his rise to the first team aged just 16 years and 38 days. And as such the club have decided it would be fitting to retire this number, to remember one of our own and to inspire others,” the club said in a statement at the time.

In spite of several links to some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs — Bellingham and his family opted for Dortmund, probably due to the club’s track record with managing young players. They also served as a detour for a certain Erling Haaland before he made his move to Manchester City last season.

Their decision was vindicated as Bellingham thrived and was already breaking records months after his arrival in Germany. In October 2020, in a Champions League match versus Italian outfit Lazio, he became the youngest Englishman to start in the competition.

He would be voted the Newcomer of the Season by his peers at the culmination of that season after some strong performances at the heart of Dortmund’s midfield.

After another successful season in Germany, Real Madrid came calling. As a parting shot to his massive contribution over the three years he spent in Germany, he was awarded the Player of the Season gong. All this while he was a teenager.

Now a 20-year-old, he has taken to life in Spain like a duck to water. Known for his astute technical ability, physicality and eye for key passes — at Madrid he has added another dimension to his play: goal-scoring.

As it stands, he already has six La Liga goals from seven matches. An impressive return that any striker would be proud of. Except Bellingham is far from being a striker.

Surrounded by Madrid midfield greats in the form of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos — he is sure to add even more facets to his game. Though with him wearing the powerful No 5 shirt that was donned by midfield don Zinedine Zidane — he has some way to play before he can unequivocally establish himself as an all-time great.

Teenage sensation

Barcelona starlet Yamal is the same age as Bellingham when he burst onto the scene. Much like the Englishman, the Spanish teenager — born to a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea, is already sending records tumbling like dominoes.

In April 2023, when he came on as a substitute against Real Betis, he became the youngest player to appear in the Barcelona team — aged 15 years and nine months.

Since then, the 16-year-old winger has grown immensely. This season Yamal has made many more appearances for the Catalans, featuring for a varying number of minutes as current manager of the Blaugrana, Xavi Hernández manages the highly rated prospect.

In that time, he has registered two assists. Though has yet to score. He did manage to find the net on his debut for the Spanish senior men’s team in early September — scoring as Spain routed Georgia 7-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

The 16-year-old had already made history through his presence on the field — becoming the youngest player to represent Spain’s senior side. The goal was a cherry on top.

Yamal dazzled for Barca as they beat Villareal 4-3 at the tail-end of August. So outstanding was he in the game, he received a standing ovation from the opposition fans when he was subbed off.

Such things can sail straight to a young player’s head. However, in Xavi, Yamal has a mentor who knows what it means to rise from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and reach the pinnacle of world soccer. As such he is in safe hands to develop both as a player and human being.    

Magical Musiala

Following their opening Champions League game week 4-3 loss to Bayern – Manchester United will certainly know of Jamal Musiala. The 20-year-old German midfielder was a constant menace to the Red Devils throughout the tie.

At Qatar 2022 — the former Chelsea academy player was one of the few highlights for the German team as they were eliminated in the group phase.

Last season, he was under some pressure with Bayern lacking a proven striker following the departure of Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona. Musiala stepped up to the challenge, finishing as Bayern’s second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga with 12 strikes from the centre of the park. He had a further 13 assists to his name.

The Bavarians have since recruited Englishman Harry Kane. Freeing up Musiala to pull the strings even more this season, and score the odd goal.

As for his future goals? Speaking to Bild he said: “In one or two years, I want to be at the highest possible level. I want to be one of the best players in the world. It’s my plan and ambition. That’s my idea, I hope to compete for the Ballon d’Or.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Maverick News

Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Maverick News

Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Maverick News

Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options