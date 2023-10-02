Newsdeck

Mine collapse

Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope

Colleagues and relatives gather at the site of a mine shaft collapse at Belhorse Mine in Chegutu, central northern Zimbabwe, 30 September 2023. At least six people have died following the collapse of a mine shaft of the Beyhose mine in Chegutu, and 15 others are still trapped underground, state media said. Thirty-four miners were trapped underground when the mine collapsed at 10am local time on 29 September, state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported quoting the country's Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Polite Kambamura. Thirteen are said to have escaped, or been rescued, as rescue operations were underway at the site. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
By Reuters
02 Oct 2023
CHEGUTU, Zimbabwe, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean authorities were still searching on Monday for survivors trapped underground when a disused gold mine collapsed last week, as some relatives started to lose hope their loved ones could be saved.

Accidents in disused mines are common in Zimbabwe, where artisanal or small-scale miners defy authorities by mining in old shafts that are prone to collapse.

The latest incident happened in Chegutu, some 100 km (62 miles) west of the capital Harare on Friday.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga told the local Sunday Mail newspaper that 13 had died in the collapse at the site which had not been properly sealed off.

Deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura could not say how many people were still trapped underground after the 700-meter-deep mine collapsed.

“The problem is that there was no proper register to ascertain how many people entered,” Kambamura said. “We are sending another team to assess the situation. We want to account for everyone.”

State broadcaster ZBC on Friday reported that 34 miners were trapped underground out of which 13 had managed to escape.

Dozens of distraught family members waited in tents, hoping for news of relatives.

“The most painful thing for me is not knowing if my son is dead or alive…I can’t take it anymore knowing that he is down there,” said a weeping Memory Gohwe, whose son remains trapped.

Some worried relatives already feared the worst.

“To be honest we have lost any hope of getting any survivors,” said Omega Jonera, nine of whose family members were trapped underground.

By Tonderai Gonorenda and Nyasha Chingono

(Reporting by Tonderai Gonorenda in Chegutu and Nyasha Chingono in Harare, Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Alexander Winning)

