Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 2 Oct

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 2 Oct
By Daily Maverick
02 Oct 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Maverick News

Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Maverick News

Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Maverick News

Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Cable Restorer sinking in storm raises oil spill alert for endangered Simon’s Town penguins
South Africa

Cable Restorer sinking in storm raises oil spill alert for endangered Simon’s Town penguins

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 25 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 25 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 19 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 18 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 18 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 6 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 6 Sept

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted