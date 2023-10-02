Newsdeck

Nobel Prize in Physiology

Hungarian and US scientists win medicine Nobel for COVID-19 vaccine discoveries

Hungarian and US scientists win medicine Nobel for COVID-19 vaccine discoveries
Member of the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute Thomas Perlmann (R, at podium) speaks during the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in Stockholm, Sweden, 02 October 2023. The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman 'for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19', the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet announced. EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW SWEDEN OUT
By Reuters
02 Oct 2023
0

STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and U.S. colleague Drew Weissman, who met in line for a photocopier before making mRNA molecule discoveries together that paved the way for COVID-19 vaccines, won the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday.

“The laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the Swedish award-giving body said in the latest accolade for the pair.

The prize, among the most prestigious in the scientific world, was selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute medical university and comes with 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million) to share between them.

Kariko was senior vice president and head of RNA protein replacement at BioNTech until 2022 and has since acted as an adviser to the company. She is also a professor at the University of Szeged in Hungary and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

Weissman is a professor in vaccine research at the Perelman School.

The two laureates jointly developed so-called nucleoside base modifications, which stop the immune system from launching an inflammatory attack against lab-made mRNA, previously seen as a major hurdle against any therapeutic use of the technology.

German biotech firm BioNTech said in June that about 1.5 billion people had received its mRNA shot, co-developed with major drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N, across the world.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier this year cited estimates that in the first year of the pandemic alone, coronavirus vaccines were estimated to have helped save almost 20 million lives globally. BioNTech and Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines were the most widely-used COVID shots used in the Western world.

The Nobel winners showed in 2005 that adjustments to nucleosides, the molecular letters that write the mRNA’s genetic code, can keep the mRNA under the immune system’s radar.

 

COVID HEROES

“This year’s Nobel Prize recognizes their basic science discovery that fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with the immune system and had a major impact on society during the recent pandemic,” said Rickard Sandberg, member of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute.

“Together they have saved millions of lives, prevented severe COVID-19, reduced the overall disease burden and enabled societies to open up again.”

Messenger or mRNA, discovered in 1961, is a natural molecule that serves as a recipe for the body’s production of proteins. To use man-made mRNA to instruct human cells to make therapeutic proteins, long regarded as impossible, was commercially pioneered during the pandemic.

The technology means a radical break from established biotech medicines, which are generated in complex reactors by genetically modified living cells, then isolated and purified.

Messenger RNA, by contrast, works like a software that can be injected into the body to instruct human cells to churn out the desired proteins.

Prospective uses include drugs against cancer and vaccines against malaria, influenza and rabies.

The medicine prize kicks off this year’s awards with the remaining five to be unveiled in the coming days.

The prizes, first handed out in 1901, were created by Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel, and are awarded for achievements in science, literature and peace, and in later years also for economics.

The Swedish king will present the prizes at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death, followed by a lavish banquet at city hall.

Last year’s medicine prize went to Swede Svante Paabo for sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans, and for discovering a previously unknown human relative, the Denisovans.

Other past winners include Alexander Fleming, who shared the 1945 prize for the discovery of penicillin, and Karl Landsteiner in 1930 for his discovery of human blood groups.

By Niklas Pollard and Ludwig Burger

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Johan Ahlander in Stockholm, and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo; editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Maverick News

Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Maverick News

Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Maverick News

Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Boks win 10-try thriller against Tonga to all but secure Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot
Maverick News

Boks win 10-try thriller against Tonga to all but secure Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Newsdeck

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
Newsdeck

Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
CEO of South African Freight Monopoly Quits as Firm Founders
Newsdeck

CEO of South African Freight Monopoly Quits as Firm Founders
Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors
Newsdeck

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options