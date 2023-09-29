Dayyaan Galiem of the Momentum Multiply Titans during the CSA T20 Challenge match between Hollywoodbets Dolphins and Momentum Multiply Titans at JB Marks Oval on 17 October 2022 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (Photo: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

Dayyaan Galiem and Matthew Boast were the big winners at Wednesday’s SA20 mini-auction.

The pair were picked up for R1.6-million by Joburg Super Kings and last season’s runners-up, Pretoria Capitals, respectively.

Galiem has been a consistent performer for the Titans in recent seasons with bat and ball. The 26-year-old all-rounder was part of the Titans side that clinched the T20 Challenge last season.

Boast is still wet behind the ears at only 20 years old and only six professional T20 matches to his name, but the talented all-rounder has shown incredible potential, having represented South Africa under-19 last year.

Boast was also a success of the Rookie Draft pick – a new rule in which each SA20 side must have a player 22 years old or younger.

“The real highlight for us is the number of youngsters now going to be involved in the SA20,” SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said.

“For these youngsters to get their foot in the door on this type of platform is an incredible opportunity for them.

“It is great to see there was interest in the Rookie pick. We debated it for a long time. We wanted to create the opportunity for a youngster to be a part of these squads.

“South Africa cricket has never had a problem producing talent. It’s now for all of us to get that talent to a high-performing level.

“That’s the goal for SA20, to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, and to start producing some stars to see our national team performing well on a consistent basis.

“What the franchises bring from coaching, medical, business and general perspective can only benefit South African cricket.”

Nicholas Pooran joins DSG

Big-hitting West Indies batting sensation Nicholas Pooran was unveiled as the Durban’s Super Giants’ wildcard pick ahead of the SA20 auction.

It will be Pooran’s first time playing in the league, while he represents the same owners in the Indian Premier League.

Read more in Daily Maverick: First SA20 is a game changer, reaping riches and pulling in the crowds

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town has promoted former Proteas all-rounder Robin Peterson to head coach of the franchise. He was general manager of the franchise for the inaugural edition of the SA20

Peterson will take over the head coaching role from Simon Katich. Peterson will be joined at MI Cape Town by legendary Sri Lankan fast-bowler Lasith Malinga, who will take up a role as bowling coach, a position he holds for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League as well.

The second edition of the SA20 kicks off on 10 January 2024. DM

Durban’s Super Giants squad

Keshav Maharaj (capt), Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dilshan Madushanka, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons (rookie)

Joburg Super Kings squad

Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Leus Du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Aaron Phangiso, Bongumusa Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Madsen, Dayyaan Galiem, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann (rookie)

MI Cape Town squad

Rashid Khan/Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickleton, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, Tom Banton, Christopher Benjamin, Nealan van Hearden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen (rookie)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Adam Rossington, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Ayabulela Gqamane, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Temba Bavuma, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane (rookie)

Pretoria Capitals squad

Will Jacks, Shane Dadswell, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk (rookie)

Paarl Royals squad

David Miller, Evan Jones, Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ferisco Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, John Turner, Lorcan Tucker, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (rookie)