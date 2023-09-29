I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
Beautiful reflection. Photographer: Elizma Geldenhuys
Bella, the very small Subantarctic fur seal being treated at uShaka Sea World. Bella hauled out exhausted and starving on the South Coast and once fattened up will be released back into the wild. Photographer: Don Hunter
Cheetah. Photographer: Leo Shub
G’night! Photographer: Roy Dinsdale
Hartenbos. Photographer: Yolanda Erasmus
I thought you said this was the sheep crossing sign….? Photographer: Veronica Oickard
Please help protect me. Photographer: Neville Lance
Nesting Red Billed Ox Pecker. Photographer: David Nicol
Masai Mara waterway. Photographer: Sudeshan Reddy
Winter Sunset. Photographer: Lindz Thee Arteest
In anticipation. Photographer: Nick Chapman
Poppy time. Photographer: Paul Krynauw
Reflection. Photographer: Lynette Heron
Ruins at PURGANUM. Photographer: Eric Meyer
Sunrise over Durban, now with water. Photographer: Andrea Watson
Who would imagine the self-destruction down there in Pretoria? Photographer: Chris Heymans
Dhow, Inhambane. Photographer: Michael Swan
“Help.” Photographer: Stephan Allen
Theewaterskloof Dam overflowing at a record rate after unprecedented rains wreaks havoc in large parts of the Western Cape. Photographer: Jaco le Roux
Keurboom nectar being harvested . Photographer: Jenni Bessesen
Dayyaan Galiem of the Momentum Multiply Titans during the CSA T20 Challenge match between Hollywoodbets Dolphins and Momentum Multiply Titans at JB Marks Oval on 17 October 2022 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (Photo: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)