Afghan embassy in India suspends operations, diplomats from govt before Taliban leave-sources

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations, diplomats from govt before Taliban leave-sources
Afghan students stand in front of the Indian Embassy as they demand to extend the student visa in Kabul, Afghanistan, 02 February 2022. Students requesting a student visa from India claim that they have not gotten a response from India regarding their visa application for six months, causing their studies to be delayed, Currently, there are 2,500 Afghan students in Afghanistan who do not possess the same Indian visa. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
29 Sep 2023
The Afghan embassy in India has suspended all operations after the ambassador and other senior diplomats left the country for Europe and the United States where they gained asylum, three embassy officials said on Friday.

India does not recognise the Taliban government, and closed its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control in 2021, but New Delhi had allowed the ambassador and mission staff appointed by the Western-backed government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to issue visas and handle trade matters.

At least five Afghan diplomats have left India, the embassy officials said. The Indian government will now take over the diplomatic compound in a caretaker capacity, one of the Afghan officials said.

Asked about the matter, an Indian foreign ministry official in New Delhi said they were looking into the developments, without giving any details.

Taliban officials in Kabul were not immediately available for comment.

India is one of a dozen countries with a small mission in Kabul to facilitate trade, humanitarian aid and medical support. Bilateral trade in 2019-2020 reached $1.5 billion, but fell drastically after the Taliban government took office.

Earlier this month hundreds of Afghan college students living in India despite the expiry of their student visas staged a demonstration in New Delhi to urge the Indian government to extend their stay.

(Additonal reporting Krishn Kaushik, Charlotte Greenfield, Editing by Miral Fahmy)

