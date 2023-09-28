Western Cape residents pick up the pieces after downpour

The bridge over the Kingna River, the main entrance to Montagu , is flooded after heavy rains. The three pillars on the right show how high the floodwaters were when its three worst floods hit the town, in 1981, 2003 and 2006. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The Western Cape was hit by heavy rain last weekend, only two weeks after a spring tide wreaked havoc in coastal regions. Rivers burst their banks and some towns were hit hard.

The R62, which links Robertson to the N1 via Worcester, was closed for a day, leaving many holidaymakers stranded.

The Avalon Springs resort in Montagu recently revamped its entertainment area and had its grand opening two weeks ago. This area was inundated when the river overflowed and was covered in mud when Daily Maverick arrived.

Several rooms and the reception area were also affected. Furniture and kitchen appliances had been moved outside and almost everything was covered in mud.

Staring in disbelief at the muddied pool area, general manager Gavin Hatherley said the recently completed renovations had cost R28-million.

Sir Lowry’s village was hit with mudslides and crews were busy clearing the roads on Wednesday morning. Mopping-up operations will continue throughout the week.

Municipal workers were hard at work while residents pitched in with spades to help remove debris from the streets.

Shacks were hit hard by the floodwaters, with mud reaching halfway up some front doors. Fridges were seen floating in the water. Some residents couldn’t access their shacks because furniture floating inside blocked the door.

Children were out in the streets while adults gathered at community halls waiting for a hot meal.

Helper Mbukwana and his neighbours were busy clearing a path for the water to drain from his shack. His partner, Yoliswa Mfinyieze, and a friend sat on the roof of their car buried in mud nearby.

On Tuesday, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis declared the disaster a “major incident” to unlock more funds to help residents return to normality. DM