Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks on eastern front -officials

Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks on eastern front -officials
Ukrainian soldiers of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelveys' prepare to move towards the zero front line positions at night in the Donetsk region on 24 September 2023 in the Bakhmut District, Ukraine. (Photo: Getty Images / STR)
By Daily Maverick
28 Sep 2023
0

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops held off determined attacks on Wednesday by Russian forces trying to regain lost positions on the eastern front, military officials said, while analysts suggested Kyiv's forces were also making progress in the southern theatre.

The Ukrainian military launched its counteroffensive in June intending to recoup ground in the east and in the past two weeks announced the capture of two key villages, Andriivka and Klishchiivka, near the shattered city of Bakhmut.

Its forces are also trying to advance southward to the Sea of Azov to sever a land bridge established by Russia between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and positions it holds in the east.

Ilia Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern group of forces, told national television: “We continue to repel intense enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

“The enemy is still storming these positions with the hope of recapturing lost positions, but without success.”

There had been 544 Russian shelling incidents in the past 24 hours in the area, seven combat clashes and four air attacks, Yevlash said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred briefly in a post on the Telegram messaging app to “our advance in the Donetsk sector” in the east, but provided no details.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported air strikes on four localities in the area and said 15 towns and villages had come under artillery and mortar attack.

In its account of military activity, Russia’s Defence Ministry also reported heavy fighting in the area, saying its forces had beaten back 10 attacks by Ukrainian troops near Klishchiivka and further south, near the village of Nevelske.

Ukrainian officials have spoken of gains in the drive southward, with General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of forces in the south, telling CNN last week of a “breakthrough”, while noting that progress was slower than had been hoped.

Zelenskiy and other officials have said the counteroffensive will take time and have dismissed Western critics who said the advance has been too slow and beset by strategic errors.

Tarnavskyi referred to the village of Verbove, which other officials have said Ukrainian forces are poised to seize. Ukrainian forces are targeting several other villages as they progress through Zaporizhzhia region towards the major town of Tokmak.

“There have been three or four days of painstaking hard work by our assault group and commanders conducting tactical tasks in this area which have led to very serious problems for the Russians,” military analyst Roman Svitan told NV Radio.

“I would not speak of a breakthrough until we reach Tokmak.”

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Maria Starkov; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
South Africa

After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
Why more than two months worth of rain fell in Western Cape weekend storm
South Africa

Why more than two months worth of rain fell in Western Cape weekend storm
SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
Maverick News

SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
Maverick News

Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
U-turn — ID parade set for VIP protection unit assault case involving Mashatile’s aides
Maverick News

U-turn — ID parade set for VIP protection unit assault case involving Mashatile’s aides

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
McKinsey Agrees to Pay $230 Million to Settle More Opioid Suits
Newsdeck

McKinsey Agrees to Pay $230 Million to Settle More Opioid Suits
More than 100 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Newsdeck

More than 100 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
WGA boards approve studio deal, sending contract to member vote
Business Maverick

WGA boards approve studio deal, sending contract to member vote
North Korea to expel U.S. soldier over illegal border crossing
Newsdeck

North Korea to expel U.S. soldier over illegal border crossing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options