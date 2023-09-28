Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTRUES

NASA’s Expedition 69 Soyuz returns to Earth, and more from around the world

NASA’s Expedition 69 Soyuz returns to Earth, and more from around the world
Expedition 69 Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin is carried to a medical tent shortly after he, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev landed in their Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on September 27, 2023 near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. The trio are returning to Earth after logging 371 days in space as members of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. For Rubio, his mission is the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut in history. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

In this handout provided by NASA, Expedition 69 Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin is seen outside the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft after he landed with Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on September 27, 2023. The trio are returning to Earth after logging 371 days in space as members of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. For Rubio, his mission is the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut in history. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

In this handout provided by NASA, Expedition 69 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (L) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin are seen inside the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft just minutes after they and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on September 27, 2023. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

A model of the The Mad Bat Multipurpose Tilt Biplane VTOL Personal Transport drone concept by Romanian company Delphys Dynamics is displayed during the Dronex Epo at ExCel on September 26, 2023 in London, England. The show combined with the Advanced Air Mobility Expo and Helitech Expo bring together the key innovators, pioneers, suppliers and buyers within the UAV sector from across four key sectors including; commercial, military & defense, emergency services and future of flight. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

The Flygildi Silent Flyer UAV, wing-flapping drone is displayed during the Dronex Epo at ExCel on September 26, 2023 in London, England. The Silent Flyer UAV, is a Prototype first UAV to fly by wing flapping and camouflaged as a Bird, The wing-flapping drone looks and flies like a bird while incorporating vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The UAV can’t be distinguished from a normal bird via radar making it ideal for use in security and surveillance applications. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Veiled Iranian woman walks next to the Sejil surface-to-surface missile displayed at a street exhibition on the occasion of ‘Defence Week’, at the Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, 26 September 2023. Military equipment displayed by Iran’s army and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard to celebrate ‘Defence Week’ marking the 43rd anniversary of the start of 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Members of Sri Lanka’s Socialist Youth Union (SYU), with masks of social media logos and hands tied, perform during a protest against the proposed online safety act in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 26 September 2023. They accuse the government of attempting to restrict social media and free expression with the planned Online Safety Act. The Sri Lankan government gazetted the draft Online Safety Bill last week after getting Cabinet approval, drawing controversy from the opposition. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Indian police detain a woman during a protest by pro-Kannada activists against the Supreme Court’s order on the Cauvery river water dispute and Tamil Nadu chief minister in Bangalore, India, 26 September 2023. Hundreds of farmers and pro-Kannada activists staged a protest calling for a ‘Bangalore Bandh’ and Section 144 implemented across the city, following the Indian Supreme Court’s order and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian police detain pro-Kannada activists during a protest against the Supreme Court’s order on the Cauvery river water dispute and Tamil Nadu chief minister in Bangalore, India, 26 September 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Ukrainian entrepreneur Ihor, 40, demonstrates boots developed with the aim of minimizing feet and legs injury from the blast of small landmines, in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 26 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. A Ukrainian firm has developed boots that can help protect mine-clearance teams from injury. Since Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June 2023 to reclaim territory seized by Russia, Moscow’s forces have reportedly used land mines to extensively slow down advances across Ukraine’s front. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

An armed Kosovo Police officer greets a young boy while patroling the village of Banjska, Kosovo, 27 September 2023. A Kosovar Albanian police officer on 24 September was killed by Serb gunmen who later barricaded themself in the XIV century Serbian Orthodox Banjska monastery and traded gunfire for hours, Kosovo authorities confirmed. Police regained control of the area late on the same day. The incident came at a fragile moment in the Kosovo – Serbia European Union-facilitated dialogue to normalize ties between the two parties. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A Palestinian protester throws a tear gas canister back during clashes with Israeli troops on the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, 26 September 2023. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 11 Palestinian protesters were wounded during the clashes. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Romanian human-rights activists hold heart-shaped placards while a paramedic instructor (C) teaches resuscitation techniques on a medical mannequin during a protest entitled ‘Revive first aid courses in schools!’, held in front of Ministry of Education headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 27 September 2023. The protesters are asking Education Minister Ligia Deca to introduce first aid courses for students, teachers and non-teaching staff in schools, which they consider essential in preparing young people to deal with emergency situations and to save human lives. The Ministry of Education delayed the introduction of first aid classes in schools this year, not yet publishing the necessary norms and methodology, which creates uncertainty about when and how these courses will be implemented, according to the 2023 education law. The heart shaped red cardboards read: ‘Save me’, ‘Am I going to die?’ and ‘I’m suffocating!’. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Nepalese girl in traditional attire takes part in Kumari Puja, a mass worship ceremony for preteen girls, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 September 2023. In Nepal, Kumari Puja is the tradition of selecting a Kumari, usually a preadolescent girl, to worship symbolically as a goddess. More than hundred girls under the age of nine from across the country gathered for the mass worship. Performing Kumari Puja for three continuous years is believed to protect the girls from diseases throughout their entire life. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A model walks the runway during the Germanier Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

A model presents a creation from Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection by French designer Kevin Germanier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 September 2023. The presentation of the Women’s Rear-To-Wear collections runs from 25 September to 03 October 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A model presents a creation of the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection by Saint Laurent fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 September 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive a Red Cross registration centre in Goris, Armenia, 26 September 2023. Azerbaijan on 19 September 2023 launched a brief military offensive on the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway enclave that is home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Following a ceasefire agreed on 20 September 2023, Azerbaijan opened all checkpoints with Armenia for the unimpeded exit of civilians from the disputed territory. The Armenian government announced the evacuation of more than 19,000 local residents from Nagorno-Karabakh, and a humanitarian center has been set up in the village of Kornidzor near the so-called Lachin corridor, the main route between Armenia and the breakaway region. Russian peacekeepers escorted convoys with civilians leaving Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, the Russian defense ministry said. EPA-EFE/NAREK ALEKSANYAN EPA-EFE/NAREK ALEKSANYAN

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish child holds a palm branch used during the celebration of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, in the Ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, 26 September 2023. The Sukkot feast, which begins on 29 September at sunset and ends on 06 October 2023, commemorates the exodus of Jews from Egypt some thousands of years ago. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Policemen inspect the scene the morning after a fire broke out at a wedding hall in Hamdaniya town, Nineveh province, north of Iraq, 27 September 2023. More than 100 people died and at least 150 were injured after a fire broke out during a Christian wedding celebration in Iraq’s Nineveh province late 26 September. EPA-EFE/MOHAMAD SAIF

A sidewinder pulls timber into the water at the Western Forest Products Kelsey Bay Dryland Sort near Sayward, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Canada is launching challenges to the latest US duties on softwood lumber, arguing the “unjustified” tariffs are harming a key Canadian sector and driving up housing costs in both countries. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tourists watch a show in a Dolphinarium in the tourist center of Cayo Saetia Island, Holguin province, Cuba, 26 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
Maverick News

Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
South Africa

After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
The double-edged sword of privatisation is poised to cut deep into the heart of a failing SA state
Maverick News

The double-edged sword of privatisation is poised to cut deep into the heart of a failing SA state
Tripping the light fantastic — Eskom talks up progress while dancing around the real issues
Maverick News

Tripping the light fantastic — Eskom talks up progress while dancing around the real issues
Submarine tragedy a ‘wake-up call’ to government to stop slashing defence budget, says SA Navy chief
Maverick News

Submarine tragedy a ‘wake-up call’ to government to stop slashing defence budget, says SA Navy chief

TOP READS IN SECTION

Striking the right tone — Booker Prize-winning novel ‘The Promise’ reimagined for stage
Maverick News

Striking the right tone — Booker Prize-winning novel ‘The Promise’ reimagined for stage
Signs of life? Why astronomers are excited about carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere of an alien world
Maverick Life

Signs of life? Why astronomers are excited about carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere of an alien world
South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation
Maverick Life

South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation
Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
South Africa’s perilous journey — our nation's future is either good, bad or downright ugly
Maverick News

South Africa’s perilous journey — our nation's future is either good, bad or downright ugly

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options