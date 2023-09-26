Newsdeck

Saudi-Israeli Peace Deal Appears Likely, Bahrain Official Says

epaselect epa10876701 Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a map while addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Bloomberg
26 Sep 2023
(Bloomberg) -- A peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel is “probably not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” said Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s ambassador to the US. 

By Kevin Crowley

 

Payment options