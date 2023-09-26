Business Maverick

Business Maverick

High rice prices bring risk of social unrest, UN says

High rice prices bring risk of social unrest, UN says
Workers load bags of paddy rice on a truck at the grain market in Ambala, India, on Sunday, 9 October 2022. Rice is a staple food for about half of the world's population, with Asia producing and consuming about 90% of global supply.
By Bloomberg
26 Sep 2023
0

High rice prices, which have been fuelled recently by India’s export ban, bring the risk of political instability in Asia and Africa, according to the head of a United Nations agency.

Prices for the crop, a staple for half the world, surged to the highest in almost 15 years after the top shipper began curbing exports. India accounted for nearly 40% of the global rice trade in the past three years. Soaring prices are fuelling concerns about food insecurity for billions of people in Asia and Africa who depend on the grain.

“Rice, especially in Africa, can certainly bring potential conflict or social unrest, which at this moment in time would be quite dangerous,” Alvaro Lario, who leads the International Fund for Agricultural Development, said in an interview in New York on Thursday.

The export ban is bringing back memories of 2008, when a global rice crisis put 100 million people at risk, many in sub-Saharan Africa. Back then, both Vietnam and India restricted exports. Food shortages have also contributed to unrest in the past, with surging wheat prices helping spark the Arab Spring that toppled governments just over a decade ago. 

Read More: India Further Tightens Rice Shipments in Threat to Global Supply

The impacts of bans “go beyond the borders of the countries” implementing such measures, Lario said. Rice is the “main concern” for food security — even more so than wheat, he said.

“Export bans have a lot of impact, especially on the most vulnerable, by raising prices and having a shock on prices,” he said. “Generally they are not positive, neither for the local populations in the medium term, nor for the other countries.”

Some regions in Africa that are more reliant on rice imports are already seeing impacts from higher prices, Lario said.

“We have to understand that many of these people who consume this type of crop are sometimes on the brink of poverty,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Downpours and gales wreak havoc across Western Cape over the heritage weekend
Maverick News

Downpours and gales wreak havoc across Western Cape over the heritage weekend
Cape of Storms - capturing the wild weather from Kalk Bay to Simon’s Town
Maverick News

Cape of Storms – capturing the wild weather from Kalk Bay to Simon’s Town
Minister Mchunu slams absentee Joburg mayor after two-thirds of the city hit by water cuts
Maverick News

Minister Mchunu slams absentee Joburg mayor after two-thirds of the city hit by water cuts
Springboks’ forward selections in the spotlight following breakdown blowout in Paris
Sport

Springboks’ forward selections in the spotlight following breakdown blowout in Paris
Unflinching Chris Pappas rises to top DA candidate in battle for KZN
Maverick News

Unflinching Chris Pappas rises to top DA candidate in battle for KZN

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Who will win RWC 2023? Fortunately, financial analysts know — sort of
South Africa

After the Bell: Who will win RWC 2023? Fortunately, financial analysts know — sort of
Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
Maverick News

Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
New startup gives unwanted European fashion a ‘second life’ in South Africa
Africa

New startup gives unwanted European fashion a ‘second life’ in South Africa
Investment options for a 50-year-old with no savings or a pension fund
DM168

Investment options for a 50-year-old with no savings or a pension fund
After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
South Africa

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.