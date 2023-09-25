Maverick Citizen

THE ACTIONISTS

Tackling community crises amid the violence of Westbury and shining a light towards better futures

Tackling community crises amid the violence of Westbury and shining a light towards better futures
Bridget Munnik. (Photo: Thom Pierce)
By Thom Pierce
25 Sep 2023
0

Community Actionist Bridget Munnik Bridget performs regular radio and stage productions about gender-based violence, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and bullying in addition to her role as a community counsellor.

Bridget Munnik, also known as Aunty Bree, became a qualified counsellor 11 years ago. Growing up as an orphan, she knew what it felt like to have nobody to care for her, nobody to guide her, and nobody to congratulate her when she passed her Matric. Early on in life, she made a promise to herself that through her work she would help as many children as she could.

Bridget’s ambition has taken her from working at the child welfare centre and volunteering at the family life centre to eventually become the centre manager of the Westbury Youth Centre, a communal space for young people in one of the most troubled suburbs of Johannesburg. 

It was through an audition poster at the youth centre that Bridget first discovered acting and found her most powerful voice. 

Westbury is a dangerous place, run by gangs and rife with substance abuse and violence, something that Aunty Bree knows all too well having escaped from a violent and abusive marriage herself. It is through the theatre that she now finds a way to provide a lifeline to those in the community who are too fearful to ask for help, and too scared to speak up. 

Bridget performs regular radio and stage productions about gender-based violence (GBV), substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and bullying. The intention is to let people know that they are not alone in their struggles with their loved ones. It is a way to open up conversations and facilitate connections with people who can help. 

“The use of performance is so important because Westbury is so dangerous. You know there are things happening but you cannot reach out. What I show on stage is that you are not alone. I tell the neighbours and community members not to judge others, and I tell the victims that we see them. After the show, I have to come out of character and be a counsellor.”

When audiences watch Bridget’s performances there is often a moment where they recognise themselves in the characters. This connection provides a valuable way to give advice and support, without having to put anyone at risk. They are shown that there are resources available to help them and encouraged to go to the police or seek support from a social worker. 

“I also run a workshop with the parents who are hurting. In a dark room, I give everyone a candle. I start with me. I talk about my son who was on drugs. After my story, the next person lights a candle and tells their story about their kid who is on drugs. Brightness comes into the room. In the midst of the dark, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. People have the same stresses but we can support each other if we light the candles one by one.” 

In Westbury, where speaking up can be fatal, silence is also one of the biggest dangers. Through performance, Aunty Bree has found a powerful way to heal herself whilst also reaching the people who need her. Her voice is loud and her message is clear: “You are not alone and there is help if you need it.” DM

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom’s contested private intelligence files clearly ‘cannot be ignored’, SIU chief tells Parliament
Maverick News

Eskom’s contested private intelligence files clearly ‘cannot be ignored’, SIU chief tells Parliament
Police to probe pipeline ‘sabotage’ after major Durban water outages
Maverick News

Police to probe pipeline ‘sabotage’ after major Durban water outages
Mpumalanga police seize mining equipment worth R60m during crackdown on illegal coal mine
Maverick News

Mpumalanga police seize mining equipment worth R60m during crackdown on illegal coal mine
Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Maverick News

Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Nienaber and Kolisi confident Boks can win Rugby World Cup despite Ireland setback in Paris
Maverick News

Nienaber and Kolisi confident Boks can win Rugby World Cup despite Ireland setback in Paris

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom’s contested private intelligence files clearly ‘cannot be ignored’, SIU chief tells Parliament
Maverick News

Eskom’s contested private intelligence files clearly ‘cannot be ignored’, SIU chief tells Parliament
Police to probe pipeline ‘sabotage’ after major Durban water outages
Maverick News

Police to probe pipeline ‘sabotage’ after major Durban water outages
Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Maverick News

Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
Maverick News

Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
Mpumalanga police seize mining equipment worth R60m during crackdown on illegal coal mine
Maverick News

Mpumalanga police seize mining equipment worth R60m during crackdown on illegal coal mine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options