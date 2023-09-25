Defend Truth

Cape of Storms – capturing the wild weather from Kalk Bay to Simon’s Town

Cape of Storms – capturing the wild weather from Kalk Bay to Simon's Town
In the Kalk Bay area, a spectacle unfolded as huge waves pounded the harbour. As these surged skyward, bystanders erupted in panic, with successive 'watch outs!' echoing through the salty sea spray. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)
By Kyra Wilkinson
25 Sep 2023
The Western Cape coast has yet again lived up to its reputation as the Cape of Storms, bearing the brunt of the wild weather on Sunday night, 24 September 2023. Rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc across the area, resulting in extensive road closures and unscheduled power outages. On Monday, photographer Kyra Wilkinson ventured out along the coast of Cape Town’s Southern Peninsula to witness surging waves from Kalk Bay to Simon’s Town.

Wooley’s tidal pool between Clovelly and Kalk Bay disappeared beneath a blanket of brown sea foam, rendering it all but invisible to those unfamiliar with the area. 

Wooley’s tidal pool in Kalk Bay was completely covered in sea foam, 25 September 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Nature’s forces continued their tumultuous dance as excess mountain water cascaded on to Glencairn Beach, brown waves similar to the colour of the water seen at Boyes Drive, where it flowed from the mountainside.

Excess mountain water spilling into the Glencairn Beach, creating brown waves, 25 September 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

South of Boulders Beach, Windmill Beach, which is a frequent repository for sea debris, experienced an unusual surge on Monday, with an even greater amount of flotsam accumulating on shore. 

Washed up sea debris on Windmill Beach, Simon’s Town, 25 September 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Water rushing down the mountain along Boyes Drive, 25 September 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson

A huge wave crashes against the rocky shoreline, providing a captivating spectacle for diners at Harbour House in Kalk Bay, 25 September 2023 (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Low-tide waves along the harbour of Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 25 September 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

