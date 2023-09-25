In the Kalk Bay area, a spectacle unfolded as huge waves pounded the harbour. As these surged skyward, bystanders erupted in panic, with successive 'watch outs!' echoing through the salty sea spray. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Wooley’s tidal pool between Clovelly and Kalk Bay disappeared beneath a blanket of brown sea foam, rendering it all but invisible to those unfamiliar with the area.

Nature’s forces continued their tumultuous dance as excess mountain water cascaded on to Glencairn Beach, brown waves similar to the colour of the water seen at Boyes Drive, where it flowed from the mountainside.

South of Boulders Beach, Windmill Beach, which is a frequent repository for sea debris, experienced an unusual surge on Monday, with an even greater amount of flotsam accumulating on shore.