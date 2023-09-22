Newsdeck

New Zealand tourist destination Queenstown hit by flooding

A basketball hoop stands in floodwater after flooding from Scott's Creek off the Murray River, in Morgan, South Australia, Australia, 30 December 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT)
By Reuters
22 Sep 2023
Homes in popular New Zealand tourism destination Queenstown had to be evacuated and a number of schools closed on Friday, as the city was hit by flooding.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers declared a state of emergency earlier on Friday due to the impact of heavy rainfall in the area over the past 24 hours.

“Several flooding and debris events have been identified and we’re continuing to contact affected people including evacuating over 100 people,” Lewers said.

The lower South Island has received significant rainfall in parts over the past few days and Bluff at the southern most end of the South Island declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

Schools in central Queenstown were closed, according to their websites, and the New Zealand roads authority was warning of road closures across the lower South Island.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler.)

