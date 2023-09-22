Lachlan Murdoch Inherits Media Empire and Daunting Task as Rupert Retires

Murdoch, 92, said on Thursday he’s leaving the boards of Fox and News Corp., capping a career that started with a small Australian newspaper business. He becomes chairman emeritus of each.

“He goes down with those leaders of the industry, like Sumner Redstone,” said Mario Gabelli, a longtime investor in media companies. “You’ve got to applaud the pluses, along with the obvious potholes that took place over the years.”

Only the timing of the transition was a surprise. Lachlan, 52, takes over as chairman of News Corp. and continues as both chairman and chief executive officer of Fox. Among his siblings, Lachlan, who became CEO of Fox in 2018, was already seen as the winner of a family battle over who would take over their father’s business.

The younger Murdoch has made some shrewd business decisions. Fox’s purchase of the streaming service Tubi for $440 million in 2020 looks like a winner. The ad-supported product now claims the same share of total TV viewing as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Max service, according to Nielsen data.

Lachlan Murdoch Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

But Fox’s traditional channels, the broadcast network and cable news outlet, continue to lose viewers with the rest of the pay-TV industry and lack a clear strategy for the new streaming order. The company has never revealed the number of subscribers to Fox Nation, a $6-a-month streaming service focused on conservative viewers.

Internally, Fox executives say they’ll be able to collect fees in the future from streaming services they may partner with. But with consumers canceling their cable-TV subscriptions, Wall Street analysts forecast little growth for the company over the next few years, projecting revenue will climb from $14.9 billion in fiscal 2023 to $15.7 billion in four years.

News Corp.’s newspapers, meanwhile, are trying to attract more digital subscribers and online advertisers as print readership dwindles.

One of Murdoch’s top lieutenants, News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson, is leading an industry charge to protect newspapers from the threat posed by artificial intelligence and ensure that publishers share in the revenue their articles generate for technology companies.

In the UK, Murdoch sat at the top of a tabloid empire after buying up a number of influential titles over decades. While Murdoch claimed his papers had editorial independence, many in the UK political sphere saw them as tools to bully the government.

He was forced to shut his nearly 170-year-old paper, the News of the World, in 2011 after its journalists were caught hacking the phone of a murdered schoolgirl. Murdoch was hauled before a UK parliamentary committee, calling it the “most humble day” of his life. The incident kicked off a years-long media-ethics inquiry looking into rampant phone and computer hacking and bribery in the industry and convinced Murdoch to split off his newspapers into a separate unit.