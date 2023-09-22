Newsdeck

CO2 emissions

EU set to demand e-fuel cars have no climate impact

EU set to demand e-fuel cars have no climate impact
A traffic jam as Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activists (not pictured) block a road during a climate protest in Berlin, Germany, 22 May 2023. The activists gathered to demand climate councils, the enforcement of speed limits on all German highways and affordable public transport. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
By Reuters
22 Sep 2023
0

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The European Union is set to demand that cars running on e-fuels must be 100% carbon neutral if they are to be sold beyond 2035, a draft document showed, after Germany demanded e-fuel cars be exempted from the phase-out of new polluting vehicles.

All new cars sold in the EU from 2035 must have zero CO2 emissions, under the EU’s main climate policy for cars, which countries agreed earlier this year.

However, the European Commission is developing a legal route for sales of new cars that only run on e-fuels to continue after 2035, after Germany demanded this exemption.

A draft EU legal proposal, seen by Reuters, showed Brussels plans to set strict conditions for e-fuel cars – requiring them to run on fully CO2 neutral fuels.

E-fuels are considered carbon neutral when they are made using captured CO2 emissions that balance out the CO2 released when the fuel is combusted in an engine.

The draft rules would be stricter than the low-carbon fuel rules in some other EU climate policies. For example, countries can use certain fuels to meet EU renewable energy targets if they achieve a 70% emissions saving, rather than 100%.

Neither the Commission nor Germany’s transport ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

The draft rules would form a legal basis for carmakers to register a new type of vehicle – a combustion engine car that runs exclusively on these carbon neutral fuels.

Such vehicles must be designed so that the engine would not start if the vehicle is fuelled with CO2-emitting petrol, under the draft rules, which could change before they are due to be published later this year.

Manufacturers would need use technologies to make sure such cars only function when using CO2 neutral fuels. That could include devices that track the chemical properties of the fuel, the draft said.

Carmakers will also need to develop specific rules to make sure these technologies cannot be tampered with, the document added.

By Kate Abnett

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, additional reporting by Riham Alkousaa in Berlin; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Miral Fahmy)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA Navy to probe submarine disaster off Kommetjie, but stresses safety measures were adhered to
Maverick News

SA Navy to probe submarine disaster off Kommetjie, but stresses safety measures were adhered to
Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Maverick News

Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
Maverick News

Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Protests, loss of legislative memory of tabling Bills, and judges’ impeachment – all in a week’s work
South Africa

Protests, loss of legislative memory of tabling Bills, and judges’ impeachment – all in a week’s work

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
DRC president asks UN peacekeepers to start packing up this year
Newsdeck

DRC president asks UN peacekeepers to start packing up this year
South Africa faces chicken meat shortage as power crisis, bird flu hit producers
Newsdeck

South Africa faces chicken meat shortage as power crisis, bird flu hit producers
ChatGPT usage is rising again as students return to school
Newsdeck

ChatGPT usage is rising again as students return to school
France 'extremely concerned' as Dupont suffers possible jaw fracture
Newsdeck

France 'extremely concerned' as Dupont suffers possible jaw fracture

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options