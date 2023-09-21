September is a month of profound cultural significance, culminating in the nationwide celebration of Heritage Day on September 24th and Uber is thrilled to be a part of this celebration and to leverage the cultural momentum that surrounds it. During the activation period, everyone that would like to explore the history in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, and Durban will have the opportunity to enjoy discounted rides to some of these cities’ most iconic Heritage sites and museums:

Johannesburg: Constitution Hill, South African National Museum Of Military History, Hector Pieterson Memorial, Mandela’s House, Apartheid Museum.

Pretoria: Union Buildings, Melrose House Museum, Ditsong National Museum of Natural History, Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Voortrekker Monument.

Durban: Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre, The Durban Central Post Office, House of Chief Albert Luthuli, The Old Durban Railway Station, KwaMuhle Museum.

Cape Town: Iziko Slave Lodge, Table Mountain, Castle of Good Hope, District Six Museum, Robben Island.

“For over 10 years, local and international tourists have relied on Uber to enrich their sightseeing experience. We want to continue leveraging the power of our platform to connect them with South Africa’s history and culture. By making it easier and more affordable to visit these iconic sites, we hope to encourage exploration of the rich tapestry our country’s past and present has to offer,” said Kagiso Khaole, General Manager at Uber in Sub Saharan Africa.

How does it work?

1. Open the app.

2. Enter the promotional code for the city you are in:

a. Johannesburg and Pretoria: HERITAGE1

b. Cape Town: HERITAGE2

c. Durban: HERITAGE3

3. Enter your destination among the selectable sites and museums in each city and enjoy two trips at 50% off.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to help – everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem – how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? With over 10 billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

Uber is available in over 54 cities in Sub-Saharan Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), East London, Polokwane, Cape West Coast, Worcester, Emalahleni / Middelburg, Garden Route, Rustenburg, Potchefstroom, Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), Newcastle, Mthatha, Thohoyandou, Upington, Margate, Richards Bay, Welkom, Phuthaditjhaba, Ermelo, Queenstown, Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Abidjan, Kampala, Accra, Kumasi and Dar es Salaam). Overall, the Uber network is available in over 10 000 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go. For questions visit www.uber.com. DM