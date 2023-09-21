Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Economists aren’t buying Australia’s ambitious housing plans

Economists aren’t buying Australia’s ambitious housing plans
The Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI)
By Bloomberg
21 Sep 2023
0

Australian governments have unveiled multi-billion dollar plans in recent days to help address the nation’s deepening housing crisis, but an ongoing supply crunch suggests the cash is unlikely to make much of a dent in the problem.

The southeastern state of Victoria on Wednesday announced a suite of reforms including increased social housing and better planning processes in a bid to construct 800,000 extra homes over the next decade. Earlier in the week, New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, announced A$2.2 billion (R41.65-billion) in new housing and infrastructure projects. 

That follows the federal government’s A$10-billion Housing Australia Future Fund that passed the upper house of parliament this month. Overall, the target set by Australian governments is to provide at least 240,000 new homes a year from July 2024.

“Will this solve the housing crisis? No,” said Flavio Macau, associate dean of the School of Business and Law at Edith Cowan University. “So what the government is doing is bringing more money into the market, which is not a bad thing, but it’s not bringing more capacity to the market.”

Read more: Housing’s ‘Vicious Spiral’ Drags Australia Into Deepening Crisis

The reason is that money flowing into the sector is set to boost demand and exacerbate existing constraints on building materials, workers and land, heating the market even further, economists say. The supply crunch has seen Australian house prices resume rising this year even after the central bank raised interest rates by 4 percentage points in 14 months.

“We will still see, in the coming years, demand outpacing supply,” Macau said. “And because supply can’t keep up, the most probable outcome is that you’ll see, on average, the usual amount of homes being delivered, but at a higher price. So it doesn’t help the problem of having more homes ready for Australians.”

Immigration levels

Potential solutions suggested by industry and economists include removing bureaucratic impediments to high-density building approvals near central business districts, providing incentives for prefabricated structures to help make home-building less labour-intensive and slowing the migration intake.

“It’s impossible to escape the conclusion that immigration levels need to be calibrated to the ability of the home building industry to supply housing,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Ltd. 

“Current immigration levels are running well in excess of the ability of the housing industry to supply enough homes, exacerbating an acute housing shortage and poor housing affordability.”

Oliver estimates that for home-building supply capacity of 200,000 dwellings a year, immigration would need to be cut to 260,000 from around 500,000 now.

Over time, as tighter monetary policy takes hold, “supply side constraints are likely to ease, leaving more capacity for public housing construction,”  said Cherelle Murphy, chief economist at EY.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
South Africa

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
Banyana Banyana sharpen up for Olympic qualifiers with two friendlies against the US
Maverick News

Banyana Banyana sharpen up for Olympic qualifiers with two friendlies against the US
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Revamped ‘Bomb Squad’ selections will keep Ireland guessing — and that’s the point
South Africa

Revamped ‘Bomb Squad’ selections will keep Ireland guessing — and that’s the point
Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
South Africa

Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Sanral's ‘arbitrary’ modification of huge construction contracts has cost taxpayers ‘billions’
Maverick News

Sanral's ‘arbitrary’ modification of huge construction contracts has cost taxpayers ‘billions’
Solar panels are not an instant magnet in housing market, warns FNB report
South Africa

Solar panels are not an instant magnet in housing market, warns FNB report
After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
South Africa

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
Cartoon Thursday by Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday by Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider