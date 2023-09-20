Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Sept

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Sept
By Daily Maverick
20 Sep 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
ANC, alliance partners likely to push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners likely to push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Maverick News

The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Sanral's ‘arbitrary’ modification of huge construction contracts has cost taxpayers ‘billions’
Maverick News

Sanral's ‘arbitrary’ modification of huge construction contracts has cost taxpayers ‘billions’
Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 19 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 18 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 18 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 6 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 6 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 1 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 1 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 28 Aug
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 28 Aug

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted