Newsdeck

Newsdeck

At UN, Zelensky tells Russia to stop war so world can fight climate, other crises

At UN, Zelensky tells Russia to stop war so world can fight climate, other crises
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on screen as US President Joe Biden speaks during the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on 19 September 2023. (Photo: Michael M Santiago / Getty Images)
By john
20 Sep 2023
0

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implored world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to stand united against Russia's invasion and said Moscow had to be pushed back so the world could turn to solving pressing global challenges.

By Michelle Nichols and Gabriela Baczynska

Zelensky drew applause as he took his place at the United Nations General Assembly lectern in New York for his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia invaded his country in 2022.

“Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression, no one in the world will dare to attack any nation,” he said. “Weaponization must be restrained, war crimes must be punished, deported people must come back home and the occupier must return to their own land.”

“We must be united to make it – and we’ll do it.”

He accused Russia of manipulating global food markets to seek international recognition of ownership of land it seized from Kyiv.

In a nod to the Global South, whose support he is seeking in his standoff with Russia, Zelensky spoke about the worsening climate crisis and natural disasters, mentioning the recent earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya.

“We have to stop it. We must act united to defeat the aggressor and focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges,” he told the General Assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said nine people were killed in Russian attacks, including a drone strike that set ablaze industrial warehouses.

Zelensky accused Russia of kidnapping Ukrainian children.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of illegally deporting children from Ukraine. The Kremlin rejects the accusations and the court’s jurisdiction.

“Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine and all ties with their families are broken. And this is clearly a genocide when hatred is weaponized against one nation,” Zelensky said.

Last year, Zelensky presented a 10-point plan that included restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders.

He said he was now working towards a peace summit based on that: “Tomorrow I will present the details at a special meeting of the U.N. Security Council.”

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Howard Goller)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
ANC, alliance partners likely to push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners likely to push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Maverick News

The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
SA gets a bad rap and she wants to change that – meet Shalane Yuen, the dynamo behind the Trevor Noah Foundation
Maverick News

SA gets a bad rap and she wants to change that – meet Shalane Yuen, the dynamo behind the Trevor Noah Foundation
Freezing of posts will hamstring already strained health services, conference told
South Africa

Freezing of posts will hamstring already strained health services, conference told

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
Newsdeck

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
Trump to Court Auto Workers on Day of Second Republican Debate
Newsdeck

Trump to Court Auto Workers on Day of Second Republican Debate
Pressure for Action Grows as South African Ports Firm Flails
Newsdeck

Pressure for Action Grows as South African Ports Firm Flails
Germany bans neo-Nazi group with US roots, raids member homes
Newsdeck

Germany bans neo-Nazi group with US roots, raids member homes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options