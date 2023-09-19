Newsdeck

Sudan refugees

UN raises alarm over child deaths in Sudan as health crisis deepens

UN raises alarm over child deaths in Sudan as health crisis deepens
People who fled the violence in Sudan, sit at informal shelters near the transit area set by the UNHCR in the Upper Nile State town of Renck, South Sudan, 12 May 2023. Fleeing the armed conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia which started last 15 April, some 40,000 people have arrived into South Sudan, according to the UNHCR. Most of the refugees are part of the some 800,000 South Sudanese who had fled the war in South Sudan in the first place and they are returning to a country which is barely out of conflict itself with tensions still remaining in many areas and more than two million internally displaced people. The scarcity of food and water and the military escalation had made the stay of most civilians impossible in Sudan. Upon arriving at Joda border crossing, the refugees head to a transit area set up by the UNHCR in the small town of Renk, where various UN agencies assist them with registration, food, health check and logistics to leave Renk which is not equipped to house a large refugee population. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN
By Reuters
19 Sep 2023
0

GENEVA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - More than 1,200 children have died of suspected measles and malnutrition in Sudan refugee camps, while many thousands more, including newborns, are at risk of death before year-end, United Nations (U.N.) agencies said on Tuesday.

Nearly six months into a conflict between Sudan’s army and paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, the country’s healthcare sector is on its knees due to direct attacks from the warring parties as well as shortages of staff and medicines, they said.

Dr. Allen Maina, chief of public health at the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that more than 1,200 children under the age of five had died in the White Nile state since May. “Unfortunately we fear numbers will continue rising,” he added.

The U.N. children’s agency (UNICEF) said it worried that “many thousands of newborns” among the 333,000 babies known to be due before end of the year would die.

“They and their mothers need skilled delivery care. However in a country where millions are either trapped in war zones or displaced, and where there are grave shortages of medical supplies, such care is becoming less likely by the day,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told the same briefing.

Every month, some 55,000 children require treatment for the worst form of malnutrition in Sudan, but fewer than one in 50 nutrition centres are functional in the capital Khartoum and one in ten in West Darfur, he said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Maverick News

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Survivor: SASSA Terror Island
Maverick Citizen

Survivor: SASSA Terror Island
A Russian Doll, Part Two — Who assassinated Frans Mathipa and how is the SANDF involved?
Maverick News

A Russian Doll, Part Two — Who assassinated Frans Mathipa and how is the SANDF involved?
Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Maverick News

The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
Newsdeck

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
Biden says ‘Lots of luck’ to Republicans looking to impeach him
Newsdeck

Biden says ‘Lots of luck’ to Republicans looking to impeach him
Musk meets Turkey’s Erdogan as leaders gather in New York
Newsdeck

Musk meets Turkey’s Erdogan as leaders gather in New York
NYC climate protests draw thousands ahead of UN gathering
Newsdeck

NYC climate protests draw thousands ahead of UN gathering

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options