Newsdeck

Hammerskins Deutschland

Germany bans neo-Nazi group with US roots, raids member homes

Germany bans neo-Nazi group with US roots, raids member homes
A police officer stands on guard during a raid in the east part of Berlin, Germany, 19 September 2023. In 10 German federal states police forces searched the apartments of 28 suspected members of the association Hammerskins Germany and Crew 38 branches and the sub-organization as Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has recently banned the right-wing extremist association Hammerskins in Germany. EPA-EFE/Hannibal Hanschke
By Reuters
19 Sep 2023
0

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German authorities on Tuesday banned a neo-Nazi group with roots in the United States and raided the homes of 28 members nationwide after an investigation lasting more than a year in cooperation with U.S. officials.

“Hammerskins Deutschland” is an offshoot of “Hammerskins Nation”, a US neo-Nazi organization founded in 1988 that considers itself the elite of the extreme right-wing skinhead scene and totals around 130 members in Germany, the interior ministry wrote in a news release.

“With this ban, we are ending in Germany the inhumane actions of a neo-Nazi group with international reach,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was quoted as saying. “With this, we are sending a clear signal against racism and antisemitism.”

The ban comes amid a rise in far-right extremism in Germany and growing support for the nationalist, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party which is currently polling at 21-22%, putting it in second place behind the centre-right Conservatives (CDU/CSU) and ahead of all the ruling parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left coalition.

Far-right parties have gained ground across Europe but the rise of the AfD touches a particularly sensitive nerve in Germany because of the country’s Nazi past.

“Far-right extremism remains the greatest extremist threat for our democracy,” Faeser said.

Voters should bear this in mind before casting their ballot for the AfD, the country’s domestic spy agency said earlier this year in an unusual warning against a political party ahead of elections in a number of states.

According to the agency’s 2022 report, the number of people potentially involved in far-right activity in Germany rose by 14.5% to 38,800 in 2022, while the number of far-right activists prepared to use violence rose to 14,000 from 13,500.

By Sarah Marsh

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Editing by Rachel More and Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Maverick News

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Survivor: SASSA Terror Island
Maverick Citizen

Survivor: SASSA Terror Island
A Russian Doll, Part Two — Who assassinated Frans Mathipa and how is the SANDF involved?
Maverick News

A Russian Doll, Part Two — Who assassinated Frans Mathipa and how is the SANDF involved?
Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Maverick News

The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
Newsdeck

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
Biden says ‘Lots of luck’ to Republicans looking to impeach him
Newsdeck

Biden says ‘Lots of luck’ to Republicans looking to impeach him
Musk meets Turkey’s Erdogan as leaders gather in New York
Newsdeck

Musk meets Turkey’s Erdogan as leaders gather in New York
NYC climate protests draw thousands ahead of UN gathering
Newsdeck

NYC climate protests draw thousands ahead of UN gathering

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options