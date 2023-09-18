Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK Labour’s Starmer vows to improve Brexit deal – FT

UK Labour’s Starmer vows to improve Brexit deal – FT
Britain's Opposition Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer leaves his home in north London, Britain, 09 May 2022. Sir Keir is facing questions over whether he broke COVID-19 lockdown rules at an MP's office in Durham in April 2022. Police are investigating the event, when the Labour leader had beer and curry with others. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Reuters
18 Sep 2023
0

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Keir Starmer promised to seek a major rewrite of Britain's Brexit deal in 2025 if the Labour Party wins the next general election, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Starmer said he would put a closer trading relationship with Brussels and a new partnership with business at the heart of his efforts to bolster Britain’s economic growth, the British newspaper said.

Britain left the European Union at the end of January 2020. In April 2021, the EU backed the post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, called the trade and cooperation agreement (TCA). Then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it would provide stability to Britain’s relationship with the EU.

This trade deal is due for review in 2025, with Starmer saying that he saw this as an “important” moment to reset relations, the FT report added.

“Almost everyone recognises the deal Johnson struck is not a good deal — it’s far too thin. As we go into 2025 we will attempt to get a much better deal for the UK,” the FT quoted Starmer as saying.

A spokesperson for Starmer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Starmer, whose party looks set to win the next election according to opinion polls, also said this week that a Labour government would set up a new police unit to tackle illegal immigration and suggested he was open to a returns agreement with the European Union to solve the crisis.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Free at last — one man’s noble quest to clear criminal records from vulnerable people's past
Maverick News

Free at last — one man’s noble quest to clear criminal records from vulnerable people's past
Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Maverick News

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
Maverick News

RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Maverick News

Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Creecy demands proof of expertise in Karpowership gas explosion risk report
South Africa

Creecy demands proof of expertise in Karpowership gas explosion risk report

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa’s Treasury Pressured to Water Down Spending Cuts
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Treasury Pressured to Water Down Spending Cuts
I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Newsdeck

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals
Newsdeck

Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options