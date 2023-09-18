South African Bonds Are Losing Appeal on Risk of Budget Deficit

That risk is leading more funds to shun the debt even though the majority sees the bonds as undervalued, John Morris, a South Africa strategist at the bank, said in a note. Only 18% of the managers surveyed were bullish on local bonds over 12 months, down from 57% in July.

A government official said last week tax revenue is falling well short of targets, fueling concerns it will have to flood an already near-saturated market with increased bond issuance.

South African bonds extended declines on Monday, with yields on 10-year notes rising a seventh consecutive day. The debt has been under pressure since February after the government signaled an increase in borrowing in coming years to finance a debt-relief plan for Eskom Holding SOC Ltd., the ailing state-owned electricity firm.