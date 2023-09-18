Newsdeck
Biden Says ‘Lots of Luck’ to Republicans Looking to Impeach Him
President Joe Biden derided the House’s impeachment probe against him, responding with sarcasm when asked about the inquiry launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.
Read more: McCarthy Launches Biden Impeachment Probe, Alleging Corruption
McCarthy has toed the line trying to please far-right conservatives who have threatened to remove him as speaker if their demands aren’t met. The House ha passed only one of 12 bills that are typically used to fund the government, raising a serious possibility of a partial federal government shutdown after the fiscal ends on Sept. 30.
Comments - Please login in order to comment.