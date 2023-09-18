Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Biden Says ‘Lots of Luck’ to Republicans Looking to Impeach Him

Biden Says ‘Lots of Luck’ to Republicans Looking to Impeach Him
US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nathan Howard / POOL)
By Bloomberg
18 Sep 2023
0

President Joe Biden derided the House’s impeachment probe against him, responding with sarcasm when asked about the inquiry launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

By Alicia Diaz
“Lots of luck,” Biden said Sunday at the White House in response to a reporter’s question.
McCarthy initiated the probe saying Republicans have uncovered “serious and credible” allegations into the president. The formal inquiry is expected to focus on seeking to implicate the president in his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business affairs, though the full scope of the investigation isn’t clear.Biden has denied GOP allegations, saying in August that he “never talked business” with his son’s business associates. Last week, he scoffed at the move propelled by hard-line Republicans, saying that “best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government.”

Read more: McCarthy Launches Biden Impeachment Probe, Alleging Corruption

McCarthy has toed the line trying to please far-right conservatives who have threatened to remove him as speaker if their demands aren’t met. The House ha passed only one of 12 bills that are typically used to fund the government, raising a serious possibility of a partial federal government shutdown after the fiscal ends on Sept. 30.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Free at last — one man’s noble quest to clear criminal records from vulnerable people's past
Maverick News

Free at last — one man’s noble quest to clear criminal records from vulnerable people's past
Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Maverick News

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
Maverick News

RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Maverick News

Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Creecy demands proof of expertise in Karpowership gas explosion risk report
South Africa

Creecy demands proof of expertise in Karpowership gas explosion risk report

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa’s Treasury Pressured to Water Down Spending Cuts
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Treasury Pressured to Water Down Spending Cuts
I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Newsdeck

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals
Newsdeck

Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options