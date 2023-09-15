Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Ukrainian forces press on in east, inflict casualties in south-officials

Ukrainian forces press on in east, inflict casualties in south-officials
A tank moves on the road, at undisclosed location near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 10 April 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
By Reuters
15 Sep 2023
0

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Thursday pressed on with a gruelling campaign to regain ground near the shattered Russian-held city of Bakhmut and inflicted heavy casualties on Russian forces on the southern front, senior military officials said.

The Ukrainian accounts outlined fierce fighting in many parts of the eastern front, but no new breakthroughs in the three-month old counter offensive.

Ukrainian advances have been much slower than gains they recorded last year in recovering territory in the northeast, as they proceed methodically in the face of deep Russian entrenchments.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials have dismissed Western critics who say the three-month offensive is too slow and hampered by strategic errors, like placing troops in the wrong places.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had repelled eight attacks in the east in hotly contested areas south of Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar, said Kyiv’s forces were making gains around three villages south of Bakhmut – including Andriivka.

“Progress has been made there,” she said on the Telegram messaging app.

Maliar initially reported that Andriivka had been brought under Ukrainian control, but later said that was inaccurate as fighting was still raging around the village.

Russian forces captured Bakhmut in May after months of battles left the city in ruins. Ukrainian forces have since been chipping away at Russian positions, notably south of Bakhmut.

Maliar made no mention of the towns of Avdiivka and Maryinka, further south in Donetsk region, a day after she said both were being subjected to heavy Russian attacks.

On the southern front, where Ukrainian forces have focused on capturing clusters of villages in a drive towards the Sea of Azov, Maliar said Russian troops had sustained “significant losses” in attacks on key towns.

The Russian casualties, Maliar said, had “significantly reduced their ability to defend themselves”.

The drive southward is intended to split a land bridge created by Russian forces between the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and areas they hold in the east, expanded by their full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

Oleksander Shtupun, spokesperson for troops on the southern front, underscored the heavy extent of Russian losses in Moscow’s attempts to recover lost positions.

“The enemy, as a result of attempts to recapture at least some of the lost positions in the Tavria (south) direction in the last two days has lost 15 tanks and 12 armoured vehicles,” he said on national television.

He put Russian personnel losses at 665 over the two days.

Reuters could not verify any of the battlefield reports.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Nick Starkov; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Maverick News

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
Maverick News

Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
Part 4: Police and security — moving away from elite pampering to actually fighting crime
Op-eds

Part 4: Police and security — moving away from elite pampering to actually fighting crime
Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Africa

Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
DA touts Solly Msimanga as challenger to ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi in battle for Gauteng premiership
Maverick News

DA touts Solly Msimanga as challenger to ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi in battle for Gauteng premiership

TOP READS IN SECTION

Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals
Newsdeck

Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals
Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Newsdeck

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine, is not betting on Trump
Newsdeck

Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine, is not betting on Trump
DeSantis says odds of Trump win if convicted ‘close to zero’
Newsdeck

DeSantis says odds of Trump win if convicted ‘close to zero’
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options