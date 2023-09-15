Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Nigeria Inflation Surge Puts Ninth Rate Hike in Row in Play By Ruth Olurounbi and Anthony Osae-Brown Sep 15, 2023, 3:06 PM – Updated on Sep 15, 2023, 5:27 PM Word Count: 310 (Bloomberg) –Nigeria’s inflation rate jumped to a more than 18-year high on rising energy and food prices, increasing the odds of a rate hike this month. Consumer prices climbed an annual 25.8% in August, compared with 24.1% the previous month, according to data published on the National Bureau of Statistics’ website on Friday. That’s the highest level since August 2005 and above the 25% median estimate of eight economists in a Bloomberg survey. Monthly inflation soared to a 15-year high of 3.2%. The uptick was broad-based. Annual food inflation quickened to 29% in August from 27% a month earlier and core price growth, which excludes farm produce and energy costs, accelerated to 21% from 20.5%. Nigeria’s Inflation Is at Highest Level in More Than 18 Years | It’s exceeded the top end of the central bank’s target range since 2015 The acceleration continues to be fanned by the removal of costly fuel subsides in May, security issues in Nigeria’s food-producing regions, a 40% depreciation in the naira against the dollar since the authorities allowed the local unit to float more freely in June and the continued weakness of the currency on the parallel market. The drop in the naira and second-round effects on inflation from the removal of the fuel subsidy may persuade the central bank’s monetary policy committee to raise interest rates at its Sept. 25-26 meeting for an unprecedented ninth consecutive time. Read More: African Central Banks Set to Hold Rates as Currency Risks Weigh “There is only one tried and tested way to end the depreciation on the parallel market: tighten monetary policy and allow price discovery on the official FX market,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank. “Nigeria’s inflation rate speaks to the urgency of doing so.” The MPC has lifted rates by 725 basis points since May 2022 to 18.75% to combat inflation that’s exceeded the top end of its 6% to 9% target range for more than eight years.

Nigeria Inflation Surge Puts Ninth Rate Hike in Row in Play By Ruth Olurounbi and Anthony Osae-Brown Sep 15, 2023, 3:06 PM – Updated on Sep 15, 2023, 5:27 PM Word Count: 310 (Bloomberg) –Nigeria’s inflation rate jumped to a more than 18-year high on rising energy and food prices, increasing the odds of a rate hike this month. Consumer prices climbed an annual 25.8% in August, compared with 24.1% the previous month, according to data published on the National Bureau of Statistics’ website on Friday. That’s the highest level since August 2005 and above the 25% median estimate of eight economists in a Bloomberg survey. Monthly inflation soared to a 15-year high of 3.2%. The uptick was broad-based. Annual food inflation quickened to 29% in August from 27% a month earlier and core price growth, which excludes farm produce and energy costs, accelerated to 21% from 20.5%. Nigeria’s Inflation Is at Highest Level in More Than 18 Years | It’s exceeded the top end of the central bank’s target range since 2015 The acceleration continues to be fanned by the removal of costly fuel subsides in May, security issues in Nigeria’s food-producing regions, a 40% depreciation in the naira against the dollar since the authorities allowed the local unit to float more freely in June and the continued weakness of the currency on the parallel market. The drop in the naira and second-round effects on inflation from the removal of the fuel subsidy may persuade the central bank’s monetary policy committee to raise interest rates at its Sept. 25-26 meeting for an unprecedented ninth consecutive time. Read More: African Central Banks Set to Hold Rates as Currency Risks Weigh “There is only one tried and tested way to end the depreciation on the parallel market: tighten monetary policy and allow price discovery on the official FX market,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank. “Nigeria’s inflation rate speaks to the urgency of doing so.” The MPC has lifted rates by 725 basis points since May 2022 to 18.75% to combat inflation that’s exceeded the top end of its 6% to 9% target range for more than eight years.
A trader displays her wares at Yaba market in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, July 17, 2023. Nigerias monthly inflation rate soared to a seven-year high in June, after President Bola Tinubu scrapped fuel subsidies and allowed the currency to weaken before declaring a state of emergency to control staple food costs.
By Bloomberg
15 Sep 2023
0

Nigeria’s inflation rate jumped to a more than 18-year high on rising energy and food prices, increasing the odds of a rate hike this month.  

Consumer prices climbed an annual 25.8% in August, compared with 24.1% the previous month, according to data published on the National Bureau of Statistics’ website on Friday. That’s the highest level since August 2005 and above the 25% median estimate of eight economists in a Bloomberg survey. Monthly inflation soared to a 15-year high of 3.2%.

The uptick was broad-based. Annual food inflation quickened to 29% in August from 27% a month earlier and core price growth, which excludes farm produce and energy costs, accelerated to 21% from 20.5%.

Nigeria's Inflation Is at Highest Level in More Than 18 Years | It's exceeded the top end of the central bank's target range since 2015

The acceleration continues to be fanned by the removal of costly fuel subsides in May, security issues in Nigeria’s food-producing regions, a 40% depreciation in the naira against the dollar since the authorities allowed the local unit to float more freely in June and the continued weakness of the currency on the parallel market.

The drop in the naira and second-round effects on inflation from the removal of the fuel subsidy may persuade the central bank’s monetary policy committee to raise interest rates at its Sept. 25-26 meeting for an unprecedented ninth consecutive time.

Read More: African Central Banks Set to Hold Rates as Currency Risks Weigh

“There is only one tried and tested way to end the depreciation on the parallel market: tighten monetary policy and allow price discovery on the official FX market,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank. “Nigeria’s inflation rate speaks to the urgency of doing so.”

The MPC has lifted rates by 725 basis points since May 2022 to 18.75% to combat inflation that’s exceeded the top end of its 6% to 9% target range for more than eight years.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Maverick News

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick
Maverick News

Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick
Depth of Boks’ planning revealed as Van Staden admits to months of preparing to play hooker
Maverick News

Depth of Boks’ planning revealed as Van Staden admits to months of preparing to play hooker
Heavy win a must for Springboks over Romania in Pool where points difference will be decisive
Maverick News

Heavy win a must for Springboks over Romania in Pool where points difference will be decisive
Stage 7 till the ‘not too distant future’? Three things you need to know
Maverick News

Stage 7 till the ‘not too distant future’? Three things you need to know

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Newsdeck

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals
Newsdeck

Italy's Lampedusa 'in crisis' with thousands of migrant arrivals
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023
Apple tech support staff urged to stay mum on iPhone 12 radiation issue
Newsdeck

Apple tech support staff urged to stay mum on iPhone 12 radiation issue
Judge temporarily halts NY fraud trial against Trump, pending appeal
Newsdeck

Judge temporarily halts NY fraud trial against Trump, pending appeal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options