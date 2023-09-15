Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks rise on China data beat, PBOC support: markets wrap

Asian stocks rise on China data beat, PBOC support: markets wrap
An electronic ticker displays share prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Photo: Keith Bedford/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
15 Sep 2023
0

Stocks in Asia advanced following better-than-expected Chinese economic data and after the central bank took further measures to support the struggling economy. 

Shares in mainland China edged higher after industrial production and retail sales data beat estimates, adding to evidence earlier stimulus measures are starting to have an effect. The Australian dollar and Chinese yuan both strengthened. Equities in Australia, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong also gained following a rally in US stocks on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China kept the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility unchanged and added further cash into markets via a key policy loan for the 10th month to help loosen conditions, a day after it announced another cut to lenders’ reserve requirements.

“The improvement in industrial production and retail sales is encouraging,” said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Recent economic data point to some stabilisation in economic activities, which shall set a floor to CNY interest rates.”

China’s policy strategy appears to be one that puts forward an orchestra of measures within a short period of time in order to achieve some amplified impact, she said.

An equity benchmark for the region is set to close at its highest level in just over a month after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose 0.8% on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed almost 1% as US retail sales and producer prices beat estimates while US stock futures extended gains in Asia. 

Arm Holdings Plc jumped 25% in its trading debut in New York, while Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. underperformed, with Detroit car manufacturers facing the threat of a strike. Traders also braced for Friday’s triple witching options event — which has the potential to trigger volume spikes and volatility.

The dollar edged lower versus most major peers and the Bloomberg dollar index is set to snap eight weeks of gains. The euro remains near a five-month low after the European Central Bank likely hiked for a final time and downgraded growth forecasts on Thursday. US Treasury yields edged lower in Asia. 

The dollar is losing ground as “the better-than-expected China data certainly gives an excuse for profit-taking as we head into the weekend before the FOMC decision”, said Fiona Lim, a senior analyst at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore. While the euro and pound may head higher, “they are likely to maintain their respective bearish trends amid a weak growth outlook and thus we prefer to sell euro, sterling on rally,” she said.

In commodities, oil’s rally above $90 a barrel is the latest milestone in a surge driven by output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia amid record global consumption and follows reports this week warning of tightness in the coming months. Futures advanced on Friday, but with prices soaring more than 30% since late June, traders are bracing for a potential pullback.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Maverick News

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
Maverick News

Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
Part 4: Police and security — moving away from elite pampering to actually fighting crime
Op-eds

Part 4: Police and security — moving away from elite pampering to actually fighting crime
Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Africa

Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Marx, Etzebeth injuries may force tactical rethink ahead of Ireland showdown
Maverick News

Marx, Etzebeth injuries may force tactical rethink ahead of Ireland showdown

TOP READS IN SECTION

President Ramaphosa's social compact, promised 580 days ago, faces more delays
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa's social compact, promised 580 days ago, faces more delays
A matter of degree — is an MBA really worth it?
South Africa

A matter of degree — is an MBA really worth it?
Club Med brings not one, but two resorts to South Africa
South Africa

Club Med brings not one, but two resorts to South Africa
From wedding rituals to fancy distilleries, Asia is taking over the world’s whisky market
Business Maverick

From wedding rituals to fancy distilleries, Asia is taking over the world’s whisky market
After the Whistle: The Boks’ mouthwash kit is not in the best of taste
South Africa

After the Whistle: The Boks’ mouthwash kit is not in the best of taste

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.