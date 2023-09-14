Maverick Life

The Batmobile makes an appearance ahead of Batman Day 2023, and more from around the world

The 'Tumbler' Batmobile used in the Christian Bale-starring Batman stands during Batman Day 2023: Batman Unmasked on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Sep 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

General view during Batman Day 2023: Batman Unmasked at on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

General view during Batman Day 2023: Batman Unmasked at on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Batman Day 2023 will be celebrated on 16 September. The ‘Tumbler’ Batmobile used in the Christian Bale-starring Batman stands during Batman Day 2023: Batman Unmasked exhibition on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Indigenous people of different ethnicities participate in the III March of Indigenous Women on the Esplanade of the Ministries, in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 September 2023. During the march, a call is made for equal rights for indigenous women, the request for access to quality health care, education and economic opportunities, the protection of land and natural resources. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges

People pray for the victims of a fire at an apartment block, at a pagoda near the site of the blaze in Hanoi, Vietnam, 14 September 2023. At least 56 people died, and 37 were injured in the fire in a nine-story apartment building, according to state media. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with Israeli Police as they block the streets and the light rail at the entrance to Jerusalem on 13 September 2023. Ultra-Orthodox leaders called to demonstrate following the arrest of an Ultra-Orthodox draft dodger by the military police and the compulsory service in the Israeli army. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A French soldier looks out from a VBCI tank during the NATO exercise Saber Junction 23 in Hohenfels, Germany, 14 September 2023. More than 4,000 soldiers from the  U.S. Army, and 14 NATO Allies and partners are participating in the exercise ‘Saber Junction 23’ until 23 September at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. The main training audience consists of over 3,000 US soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (3CAB) and the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) along with some 900 soldiers from the other countries. The 2CR will lead ‘Saber Junction 23’ aimed at demonstrating the Alliance’s ‘strength and interoperability’, as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa said in a media release. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A general view of London from Horizon 22, the city’s tallest building, in London, Britain, 14 September 2023. Horizon 22 at 833ft (254m) height will become the tallest free viewing platform in Europe when it opens to the public on 27 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Passers-by are reflected on one of the photographs shown within the exhibition ‘Colors of the World’ at Alderdi Eder Gardens in San Sebastian, northern Spain, 14 September 2023. The display features 42 photographs by outstanding National Geographic photographers, and will run from 15 September to 19 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Members of the Hungarian National Dance Ensemble perform during the presentation of the season’s program schedule in the company’s headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, 14 September 2023. This year, Hungary’s largest professional folk dance company combined the announcement of its latest official calendar with a catwalk show to display different styles of Hungarian folk costumes as part of the unconventional press event. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Racegoers on ‘Ladies Day’ at Doncaster Racecourse on September 14, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ladies Day’ at Doncaster Racecourse on September 14, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

A resident reacts in her house full of mud in the district of Milina of Pilio, after storm ‘Daniel’ swept across central Greece, 13 September 2023. The residents and the municipality are fighting to deal with the hundreds of problems caused by the floods in the prefecture of Larissa and to remove water and mud from the houses and the streets. EPA-EFE/HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS

Firefighters examine the remains of a damaged shop following a fire at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 September 2023. It took combined efforts of 17 Fire Service units supported by personnel from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for about six hours to bring the flames under control. The reason behind the fire was yet to be determined and no immediate casualties were reported. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A view of a destroyed hangar with agricultural machinery on a farm, near the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, 14 September 2023. Ukrainian farmer Yakiv Marynchenko, who owns the farm since 1995, cultivates sunflowers, wheat and other grains. He also owned a mill, but it was destroyed when Russian shelling hit his farm at the end of August 2023. The war in Ukraine has significantly impacted food security at the national and global levels, posing a threat to the worldwide food supply, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/KATERYNA KLOCHKO

An election poster of a German political party hangs in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 14 September 2023. The ECB Governing Council decided at a meeting on 14 September, to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.50%, 4.75%, and 4.00% respectively, with effect from 20 September 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Versailles’ director Laurent Salome leads a press visit for the opening of the space dedicated to the history of the construction of the Chateau of Versailles, in Versailles, near Paris, France, 14 September 2023. In 2023, the Palace of Versailles celebrates its 400th anniversary as it dates back to 1623 when it started as a small hunting lodge. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Dreamforce attendees gather for tech host, Salesforce’s 21st conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 13 September 2023. Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, estimates 40,000 people to attend this year’s conference. The biggest focus of the conference is on AI. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has talked about possibly moving Dreamforce after other tech companies moved their conferences out of San Francisco as the city of San Francisco has been tackling concerns on public safety, crime, homelessness, and public drug use. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A multiple exposure picture of Serbian tennis player and current number one of the ATP Novak Djokovic takes part in a training session in Valencia, eastern Spain, 13 September 2023, where he is to take part in the Davis Cup 2023 finals tournament. EPA-EFE/Kai Foesterling

Conservative MP for Castle Point Rebecca Harris’ Saluki, Lola during the Westminster Dog of the Year Competition in Victoria Tower Gardens on September 14, 2023 in London, England. The event raises awareness of the issues affecting dogs today and highlights the relationship owners have with them. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) DM.

