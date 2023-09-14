Newsdeck

Electricity

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
Electric wires are seen on a pole in Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria 22 June 2022. Of late, the issue with the dilapidated state of electricity in Nigeria is recurring with critical blackouts in many parts of Nigeria's commercial city of Lagos. With several billions of Naira already expended on this state of disrepair by successive governments, electric failure in Nigeria remains a factor hampering basic economic development in Nigeria. EPA-EFE/Akintunde Akinleye
By Reuters
14 Sep 2023
0

LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's electricity distribution companies reported "a total system collapse" on Thursday, causing widespread blackouts across Africa's biggest economy.

Power generation fell to zero in the early hours and had risen to 273 megawatts (MW) by 1030 GMT, still well below the daily average of 4,100 MW, data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed.

TCN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grid power supply is erratic in Nigeria, a major oil and gas producer, forcing households and businesses to use diesel and petrol generators.

The grid collapsed at least four times in 2022, which authorities blamed on technical problems.

Nigeria has 12,500 MW of installed capacity but produces about a quarter of that.

President Bola Tinubu has promised to improve supply by allowing state governments to build their own power plants in a bid to help spur sluggish economic growth.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Former Public Protector Mkhwebane’s wild ride - from purging ‘demonic forces’ to the ‘trivial matter’ of perjury charges
Maverick News

Former Public Protector Mkhwebane’s wild ride – from purging ‘demonic forces’ to the ‘trivial matter’ of perjury charges
Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified
Maverick News

Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified
Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Africa

Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced
Maverick News

Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced
How two Western Cape towns ran dry - Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes
Maverick News

How two Western Cape towns ran dry – Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine, is not betting on Trump
Newsdeck

Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine, is not betting on Trump
Libya floods wipe out quarter of city, thousands dead
Newsdeck

Libya floods wipe out quarter of city, thousands dead
Apple’s iPhone 15 debut includes higher price on top model
Newsdeck

Apple’s iPhone 15 debut includes higher price on top model
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023
Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options