Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The MTV Video Music Awards pink carpet, and more from around the world

The MTV Video Music Awards pink carpet, and more from around the world
American singer Saweetie poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
By Maverick Life Editors
13 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American rapper Niki Minaj poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American singer Tinashe poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American singer and actor Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American actor and singer Billy Porter poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Italian rock band Maneskin pose on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American actor Tiffany Haddish poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American rapper Sexy Red poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

The MTV Moon Man poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American rapper NLE Choppa poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

American actor Jared Leto (R) and his brother pose on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

An Indian Muslim woman walks in front of the idols of elephant headed Hindu God Ganesha ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at a roadside workshop in Bangalore, India, 13 September 2023. Ganesha Festival, also known as Ganesha Chaturthi, celebrates the birthday of Hindu god Lord Ganesha, and is observed in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. This year’s festival runs from 18 to 28 September. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Performers stage as zombie rugby players during a protest against the Australian Wallabies rugby union team’s sponsorship of gas company Santos outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 13 September 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

A fan of Ecuador attends the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification soccer match between Ecuador and Uruguay, in Quito, Ecuador, on 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

An artist performs as part of a show presenting drawings from Mogao Caves, amid the 6th Silk Road Cultural Expo, in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, 04 September 2023 (issued 12 September 2023). The Sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) Cultural Expo was held from 06 to 07 September in Dunhuang City, northwest China’s Gansu Province, under the theme ‘Connecting with the World: Cultural Exchanges and Mutual Learning’. Dunhuang City was a significant hub on the ancient Silk Road, facilitating trade and cultural interactions between China, Central Asia, and the Western regions. The western region of Gansu has a rich history of being home to many World Heritage Sites. The Mogao Caves, also known as the Thousand Buddha Caves, are a highly significant cultural heritage site, receiving national-level protection as one of the most valuable cultural discoveries of the 20th century. The 492 caves are adorned with exquisite murals and statues spanning 45,000 square meters, making it the world’s largest repository of Buddhist art. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a night-time view of the Crescent Lake oasis, amid the 6th Silk Road Cultural Expo, in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, 05 September 2023 (issued 12 September 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man works at the Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) oil rig and industrial settlement incorporating numerous drilling oil platforms at the Caspian Sea, about 100km from Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 September 2023. The name Azerbaijan comes from the Persian ‘The Land of Fire’, as it has rich oil and natural gas deposits. Most of the production is carried out by The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR at the Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) Oil and Natural gas field. Neft Daslari, 55 km from the nearest shore, was the first operating offshore oil platform in the world, including numerous drilling platforms. It is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s first offshore oil platform. The construction of the settlement began during the Soviet era in 1949. Now the settlement has a system of paths and platforms over 300 km of streets and bridges connecting the artificial islands built on the back of ships sunk, garbage, and underwater rocks to serve as foundation. The population of the settlement is about 2,000 workers. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

An oil derrick at the Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) oil rig and industrial settlement incorporating numerous drilling oil platforms at the Caspian Sea, about 100km from Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) visit a construction site of the Angara rocket launch complex on September 13, 2023, in Tsiolkovsky, Russia. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in Russia for talks with Russian President Putin. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

A man takes a photo of a construction site of the Angara rocket launch complex on September 13, 2023, in Tsiolkovsky, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

A man hugs a member of the civil protection team as they prepare to recover bodies of victims from a collapsed building, Imi Ntala, Amizmiz, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 13 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed more than 2,900 people and injured thousands, damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakech, according to a report released by the country’s Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakech and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on 09 September declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the earthquake. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Rachel Mosoeu (60) a victim of the mud disaster who lost all her possessions speaks during an interview on September 11, 2023, in Jagersfontein, South Africa. According to media reports, residents are still suffering from the aftereffects of the tragedy, and only three houses have been completed. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

A giant mock bulletproof vest was placed on the monument to Princess Olga next to an exhibition of destroyed Russian military machinery on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 13 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Unidentified people put on the bulletproof vest on the statue with the inscription ‘She needs armour’. In March 2022, sandbags had been placed around the monument to protect it from possible shelling. The bags were removed in summer 2023. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Attendees view the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Maverick News

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
How two Western Cape towns ran dry - Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes
Maverick News

How two Western Cape towns ran dry – Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes
Boks ideally placed following mixed performance against Scotland that didn’t reveal their full hand
Maverick News

Boks ideally placed following mixed performance against Scotland that didn’t reveal their full hand
Second appeal blow to Zuma’s private prosecution attempts, as judges say Mpofu tried to ‘mislead’ court
Maverick News

Second appeal blow to Zuma’s private prosecution attempts, as judges say Mpofu tried to ‘mislead’ court
Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Maverick News

Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sinkhole forces luxury seaside apartment residents to evacuate, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Sinkhole forces luxury seaside apartment residents to evacuate, and more from around the world
Bush magic — a two-week deep dive into the Kruger National Park
Maverick News

Bush magic — a two-week deep dive into the Kruger National Park
Rain on my parade - why outdoor festivals like Burning Man are reeling from extreme weather
World

Rain on my parade – why outdoor festivals like Burning Man are reeling from extreme weather
Earthquake death toll nears 2,500 in Morocco, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Earthquake death toll nears 2,500 in Morocco, and more from around the world
Artists Dada Khanyisa, William Kentridge heal Johannesburg’s wounds and put the Spring back in her step
Maverick News

Artists Dada Khanyisa, William Kentridge heal Johannesburg’s wounds and put the Spring back in her step

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options