The MTV Video Music Awards pink carpet, and more from around the world

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American rapper Niki Minaj poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American singer Tinashe poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American singer and actor Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American actor and singer Billy Porter poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Italian rock band Maneskin pose on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American actor Tiffany Haddish poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American rapper Sexy Red poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
The MTV Moon Man poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American rapper NLE Choppa poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
American actor Jared Leto (R) and his brother pose on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
An Indian Muslim woman walks in front of the idols of elephant headed Hindu God Ganesha ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at a roadside workshop in Bangalore, India, 13 September 2023. Ganesha Festival, also known as Ganesha Chaturthi, celebrates the birthday of Hindu god Lord Ganesha, and is observed in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. This year’s festival runs from 18 to 28 September. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Performers stage as zombie rugby players during a protest against the Australian Wallabies rugby union team’s sponsorship of gas company Santos outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 13 September 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH
A fan of Ecuador attends the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification soccer match between Ecuador and Uruguay, in Quito, Ecuador, on 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome
An artist performs as part of a show presenting drawings from Mogao Caves, amid the 6th Silk Road Cultural Expo, in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, 04 September 2023 (issued 12 September 2023). The Sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) Cultural Expo was held from 06 to 07 September in Dunhuang City, northwest China’s Gansu Province, under the theme ‘Connecting with the World: Cultural Exchanges and Mutual Learning’. Dunhuang City was a significant hub on the ancient Silk Road, facilitating trade and cultural interactions between China, Central Asia, and the Western regions. The western region of Gansu has a rich history of being home to many World Heritage Sites. The Mogao Caves, also known as the Thousand Buddha Caves, are a highly significant cultural heritage site, receiving national-level protection as one of the most valuable cultural discoveries of the 20th century. The 492 caves are adorned with exquisite murals and statues spanning 45,000 square meters, making it the world’s largest repository of Buddhist art. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a night-time view of the Crescent Lake oasis, amid the 6th Silk Road Cultural Expo, in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, 05 September 2023 (issued 12 September 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
A man works at the Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) oil rig and industrial settlement incorporating numerous drilling oil platforms at the Caspian Sea, about 100km from Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 September 2023. The name Azerbaijan comes from the Persian ‘The Land of Fire’, as it has rich oil and natural gas deposits. Most of the production is carried out by The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR at the Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) Oil and Natural gas field. Neft Daslari, 55 km from the nearest shore, was the first operating offshore oil platform in the world, including numerous drilling platforms. It is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s first offshore oil platform. The construction of the settlement began during the Soviet era in 1949. Now the settlement has a system of paths and platforms over 300 km of streets and bridges connecting the artificial islands built on the back of ships sunk, garbage, and underwater rocks to serve as foundation. The population of the settlement is about 2,000 workers. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
An oil derrick at the Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) oil rig and industrial settlement incorporating numerous drilling oil platforms at the Caspian Sea, about 100km from Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) visit a construction site of the Angara rocket launch complex on September 13, 2023, in Tsiolkovsky, Russia. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in Russia for talks with Russian President Putin. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
A man takes a photo of a construction site of the Angara rocket launch complex on September 13, 2023, in Tsiolkovsky, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
A man hugs a member of the civil protection team as they prepare to recover bodies of victims from a collapsed building, Imi Ntala, Amizmiz, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 13 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed more than 2,900 people and injured thousands, damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakech, according to a report released by the country’s Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakech and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on 09 September declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the earthquake. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
Rachel Mosoeu (60) a victim of the mud disaster who lost all her possessions speaks during an interview on September 11, 2023, in Jagersfontein, South Africa. According to media reports, residents are still suffering from the aftereffects of the tragedy, and only three houses have been completed. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
A giant mock bulletproof vest was placed on the monument to Princess Olga next to an exhibition of destroyed Russian military machinery on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 13 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Unidentified people put on the bulletproof vest on the statue with the inscription ‘She needs armour’. In March 2022, sandbags had been placed around the monument to protect it from possible shelling. The bags were removed in summer 2023. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Attendees view the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM
