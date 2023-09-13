Taylor Swift kicks off MTV’s VMAs with win for best pop video

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on 17 March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: John Medina / Getty Images)

By Lisa Richwine

Swift, on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, went into the awards show with a leading 11 nominations. The 33-year-old was competing for artist of the year in a category filled for the first time with all female musicians from Beyonce to Karol G and Doja Cat.

The video for Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” a tale of insecurities with a chorus of “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” landed the award for best pop video. The singer appeared thrilled to be handed the VMA Moon Person statuette by members of 1990s boy band NSYNC.

“I had your dolls!” she said to band members including Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake. “You are pop personified. So to receive this from your golden pop hands, it’s too much.”

“Anti-Hero” also was in the running for video of the year, a trophy she took home in 2022. This time, she faces competition from Miley Cyrus’s survival anthem “Flowers,” among others.

The VMA winners are voted on by fans, and the ceremony has become known for unexpected events such as the 2009 episode when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech.

Tuesday night’s scheduled performers included Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Fall Out Boy and Demi Lovato. Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and Colombian pop singer Shakira were set to receive lifetime achievement awards.

(Reporting by Lisa RichwineEditing by Shri Navaratnam)