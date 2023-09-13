Business Maverick
Stellantis to Invest $160 Million in South Africa Auto Factory
Stellantis NV will invest 3 billion rand ($160 million) to develop a new vehicle manufacturing facility in South Africa with the country’s Industrial Development Corp. and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.
The factory will be built in a special economic zone near the ports of Ngqura and Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape province, where Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co. have plants. The Stellantis facility is planned to be completed by the end of 2024 and could produce as many as 90,000 units a year, the department said.
Supported by government incentives, the automotive industry accounted for 4.9% of South Africa’s gross domestic product and 12.4% of exports last year, with manufacturers directly employing about 110,000 people, data from the Automotive Business Council show.
