Newsdeck

Migration

US-Mexico border is world’s deadliest land migration route, IOM finds

US-Mexico border is world’s deadliest land migration route, IOM finds
Border Patrol agent body searches immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 12, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Covid-era Title 42 immigration policy ended the night before, and migrants entering the system now are anxious over how the change may affect their asylum claims. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
By Reuters
12 Sep 2023
0

GENEVA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Mexico border is the world's deadliest land migration route, according to U.N. migration agency figures published on Tuesday, with hundreds losing their lives attempting to make perilous desert crossings.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 686 deaths and disappearances among migrants on the frontier last year, but the actual figure is likely higher due missing data, including from the Texas border county coroner’s offices and the Mexican search and rescue agency.

In a landscape of sweeping desert, canyons and cactus-studded hills, migrants fall prey to heat stroke in summer and hypothermia in winter, U.S. border officials have said. Some bodies are never found.

Paul Dillon, spokesperson for IOM, said that the figures recorded “represent the lowest estimates available.”

“The alarming figures are a stark reminder of the need for decisive action to create regular legal migration pathways,” he told reporters in Geneva.

IOM said that nearly half of the deaths recorded last year were linked to the crossing of the Sonoran and Chihuahuan Deserts.

The number of deaths and disappearances documented by IOM along the border represents nearly half of the 1,457 cases recorded throughout the Americas last year.

“One of the most concerning trends that IOM has seen in the Americas was the increase in deaths on migration routes in the Caribbean,” Dillon said.

He said that 350 deaths had been documented in 2022, compared with 245 in 2021 and less than 170 recorded in prior years. Most of the victims on Caribbean migration routes were people from the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

The Darien Gap, a jungle border crossing between Panama and Colombia, saw 141 documented migrant deaths last year, according to IOM.

“The remote and dangerous nature of this area and the presence of criminal gangs along the route means that this figure likely does not represent the actual number of lives lost,” Dillon said.

Panama announced new measures last week to curb rising migrant crossings through the Darien Gap, which reached an all time high this year.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Maverick News

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Remembering Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Maverick Citizen

Remembering Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Maverick News

Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged
DM168

Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet
Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
Newsdeck

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023
Tesla and China Risk Leaving Volkswagen on a Road to Nowhere
Newsdeck

Tesla and China Risk Leaving Volkswagen on a Road to Nowhere
Lab-grown meat can be kosher and halal, experts say
Newsdeck

Lab-grown meat can be kosher and halal, experts say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options