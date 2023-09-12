Newsdeck

Vladimir Putin

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, 12 September 2023. Vladimir Putin is on a visit to the Far East, where he will take part in the EEF 2023 in Vladivostok on September 11 and 12 and meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL
By Reuters
12 Sep 2023
0

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Soviet Union's decision to send tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia to crush mass protests during the Cold War was a mistake.

“It was a mistake,” Putin said when asked about perceptions of Russia as a colonial power due to Moscow’s decision to send tanks into Budapest in 1956 and into Prague in 1968.

It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples,” said Putin, who in 2022 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Putin said the United States was making the same mistakes as the Soviet Union. He said Washington had “no friends, only interests”.

The 1956 Hungarian Uprising was crushed by Soviet tanks and troops. At least 2,600 Hungarians and 600 Soviet troops were killed in the fighting.

The 1968 Prague Spring was ended when Soviet-led Warsaw Pact forces invaded the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic. Around 137 Czechs and Slovaks died as a result of the invasion, according to Czech historians.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Maverick News

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Remembering Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Maverick Citizen

Remembering Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Maverick News

Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged
DM168

Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet
Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
Newsdeck

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023
Tesla and China Risk Leaving Volkswagen on a Road to Nowhere
Newsdeck

Tesla and China Risk Leaving Volkswagen on a Road to Nowhere
Lab-grown meat can be kosher and halal, experts say
Newsdeck

Lab-grown meat can be kosher and halal, experts say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options