Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Lyft to Pair Women Riders to Women Drivers in Safety Feature

Lyft to Pair Women Riders to Women Drivers in Safety Feature
Lyfts new feature to connect women riders with drivers
By Bloomberg
12 Sep 2023
0

Lyft Inc. is launching a feature that will try to prioritize matches between women and non-binary riders and drivers in response to demand for increased safety protections for its users.

Drivers and riders who indicate their gender preference as women or non-binary in the app, or those with a user name commonly identifiable as a woman’s name, will be given access to opt in to the feature called “Women+ Connect.” The tool will increase the chances of matching women and non binary riders with similar gender-identified drivers.

Women make up only 23% of Lyft drivers, but account for nearly half of its riders, according to the company, which hopes to attract more women drivers with the new feature. Those numbers mean a preferred match isn’t guaranteed, so women riders, for example, can still be offered a male driver if no Women+ users are available nearby. Users can choose to opt out of the feature at any time.

Lyft and rival Uber Technologies Inc. are being pushed by investors and users to increase safety protections. San Francisco-based Lyft recorded more than 4,000 claims of sexual assault from 2017 to 2019, the company said in its first safety report released in 2021. The company has since faced related lawsuits from drivers and riders, including one that alleges its classification of drivers as independent contractors lets the ride-hailing company evade liability for sexual assault.

Lyft had been urged by a shareholder group to publish an annual report on driver safety and establish a process in which drivers feel they can turn down unsafe rides, although that demand wasn’t gender-focused.

“Women drivers like the flexibility that (Lyft) offers for earnings, but there are times, you know, late at night, or Saturday night when things get a little rowdy, that they think to themselves gosh, I just don’t always feel comfortable,” Chief Executive Officer David Risher said.

The Women+ Connect feature will be rolled out in Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco and Phoenix because there are favorable ratios of women drivers to women riders in those cities and gender information is available on those states’ driver’s licenses, according to Audrey Liu, Lyft’s head of design. Lyft will decide whether to expand the feature to other areas based on early customer response, but Risher said he hopes it will be available in all major geographies in the US by the end of the year.

Uber has a similar feature called “Women Rider Preference,” which isn’t available in the US and is offered only for women drivers to indicate their preference. It first launched in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and is available in 29 other markets, including Canada and Australia, the company said. A spokesperson added that Uber will soon pilot a similar feature in Latin America.

“We’re constantly innovating to make Uber better for the women who use our platform, because that makes it better for everyone,“ the spokesperson said.

There are standalone apps and services in the US and overseas that offer women’s only ride-sharing, although none has established a presence comparable to Uber or Lyft.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Maverick News

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged
DM168

Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged
Remembering Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Maverick Citizen

Remembering Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced
Maverick News

Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced
Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Maverick News

Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Mnangagwa Retains Ncube as Finance Minister in New Cabinet
Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
Newsdeck

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023
Tesla and China Risk Leaving Volkswagen on a Road to Nowhere
Newsdeck

Tesla and China Risk Leaving Volkswagen on a Road to Nowhere
Lab-grown meat can be kosher and halal, experts say
Newsdeck

Lab-grown meat can be kosher and halal, experts say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options