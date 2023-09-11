Newsdeck

HIGH AND DRY

Trudeau stuck in India with faulty aircraft after hearing criticism from Modi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Geert Vanden Wijngaert / Pool)
By Bloomberg
11 Sep 2023
0

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian delegation are stuck in New Delhi after his aircraft experienced technical issues, an inauspicious end to a trip that included criticism from the Indian government. 

Trudeau, government staff and journalists travelling with the prime minister were set to leave India on Sunday night after the Group of 20 leaders’ summit. It’s unclear when and how they will be able to depart from the country.

“These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made,” a statement from Trudeau’s office said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi levelled criticism at Canada for allegedly allowing Sikh secessionist groups to operate in the country. Modi conveyed “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada,” India’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement after a sideline conversation between the two leaders.

“The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well,” the ministry said. “It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats.”

Relations between the countries have been tense, and Trudeau and Modi did not hold a formal bilateral meeting at the summit. But during their brief conversation, they discussed foreign interference and “respect for the rule of law”, Trudeau said.

Separatist groups seeking a homeland for Sikhs — a minority community in India — have organised a referendum in Canada asking the diaspora there whether regions of India in which their community is in the majority should be independent.

India has characterised a June protest outside its High Commission in Ottawa — the equivalent of an embassy — as an “attack” and its anti-terror agency is investigating the incident.

Last week, Canada launched a public inquiry into foreign interference in recent national elections, focusing on China, Russia and other state and non-state actors. Trudeau’s national security adviser, Jody Thomas, has said that India is a major source of foreign meddling in Canada.

There have also been long-simmering allegations from Indian officials that Canada has been too comfortable with Sikh separatists who want an independent Punjab carved out of northwestern India.

Trudeau said the issues of Punjab separatists in Canada and Canadian concerns about Indian interference in its affairs have come up in his conversations with Modi over the years.

“Obviously Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, peaceful protest. That’s something that’s extremely important to us. At the same time as we are always there to prevent violence, to push back against hatred,” he said a news conference in the Indian capital. “It’s important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada.”

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Maverick News

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Open vote on Mkhwebane expected while ethics committee clears 194 Inquiry chair and ANC Chief Whip
Maverick News

Open vote on Mkhwebane expected while ethics committee clears 194 Inquiry chair and ANC Chief Whip
Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Maverick News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Efficient Boks secure hard-earned win over committed but outgunned Scotland
Maverick News

Efficient Boks secure hard-earned win over committed but outgunned Scotland

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
Newsdeck

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
I have a picture for you! 3 - 9 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 – 9 September 2023
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Newsdeck

Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options