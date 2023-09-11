What happens when you invite a star matriculant from Johannesburg to re-imagine his city using Artificial Intelligence (AI)? For aspiring tech entrepreneur Katlego Bogashu from Kempton Park, it was the chance to create a bold and inviting Afro-futuristic design vision for the city he calls home.

The Ruta Sechaba Foundation (RSF) scholarship learner is a Grade 12 learner at Curro Serengeti in Kempton Park and a member of the school’s leadership council. He maintains an A average in Grade 12 and has obtained five distinctions in his previous report.

Bogashu is one of three top scholarship learners who were invited by RSF, a non-profit organisation dedicated to investing in the potential of South Africa’s brightest young minds, to create extraordinary visions for South Africa’s future. Using AI technology, the selected learners were encouraged to envisage and artistically represent their ideal South Africa using iconic landmarks across the cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Watch his video

Bogashu’s vision for Johannesburg is one of safe, green, and boldly futuristic public spaces lined with canals and trees, where the residents of the city can stroll together, breathing in clean air. He imagines a city focused on cleanliness, embracing high-end technology and world class service delivery.

An avid supporter of local and international soccer, Bogashu noted the importance of sport in shaping his journey and teaching him valuable life lessons that he applies in his academic career. “We have so much potential, resources, passion and hunger to succeed but we have minor elements that hinder our growth as a nation. My dream for South Africa is a high functioning economy, where a spirit of excellence is ingrained in everything that we do, where ubuntu grounds us as a country to help eradicate issues of poverty and unemployment.”

“The visuals produced demonstrate the incredible capacity of youthful intellect when provided with the right nurture and support. Our endeavour is to empower learners to formulate daring blueprints for their nation’s future and transform them into a striking, contemplative reality. We offer quality education to the most promising minds, fostering them to shape our nation’s landscape. Investing in promising talent is equivalent to investing in the future,” says Natasha Mkhize, the Executive: Strategic Relations at the Ruta Sechaba Foundation.

It was this scholarship that has set Bogashu on the path to becoming a tech entrepreneur one day. “I would like to study Computer Sciences as well as Accounting, and further down the line find a way to combine the two into an entrepreneurial venture.”

“The scholarship is the door that is opening up this opportunity of a lifetime for me. Many children don’t get the chance to achieve success in such a nurturing environment, but Ruta Sechaba and my school community have given me just that,” he says.

“We believe our youth have the capability and the drive to shape the world positively, and this project is testament to that. Who says it can’t be? We believe the vivid imaginings of our brightest minds have the potential to ignite a brighter future for society and underscores the importance of not just providing access to education, but also the right support and resources to help learners unlock their potential,” says Mkhize.

Mkhize invites other gifted and ambitious learners in need of financial support for a quality high school education to apply for scholarships via rutasechaba.org when applications open.

Corporate investments are paramount to the work of RSF which enables them to provide a quality education to the country’s most talented, curious, driven young minds so they can reach their full potential, and RSF can help them shine brighter. “In today’s rapidly evolving world, talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t. The potential of our nation’s brightest young minds often remains untapped due to the lack of quality education. But you have the power to change that. By supporting the Ruta Sechaba Foundation, you are not just investing in a learner’s education; you are shaping the leaders of tomorrow, moulding future innovators, and creating brighter prospects for our entire country.”

Every donation, irrespective of its size, can transform the life of a learner brimming with untapped potential. To learn more about our partnership opportunities and make a life-altering contribution, please visit rutasechaba.org. DM