Thai premier pitches $16bn cash handout to revive economy

All Thais aged 16 and above will receive 10,000 baht each that can be spent on specific goods and services in their neighborhood within a set period. The government will also soon cut energy prices and offer a debt moratorium to farmers and small businesses battling loan burden, Srettha said in a customary policy statement made in parliament on Monday.

The so-called digital wallet plan “will act as a trigger that will once again wake up the country’s economy,” Srettha said, adding the handout will ensure even distribution of the money into all sectors of the economy.

The first working meeting of Srettha’s cabinet on Wednesday is likely to sign off on some of the measures outlined by the premier in parliament.

The digital wallet programme — set to be rolled out within the first quarter — is the main pre-election promise of Srettha’s Pheu Thai Party and officials say the multiplier effect on the economy could be four times the handout and lift economic growth next year to as high as 5% from 2.8% projected for this year.

Srettha, a former property mogul who also doubles as the finance minister, faces the challenge of boosting growth amid declining demand for its goods from its top trading partner China, and less-than-expected earnings from foreign tourists. The 11-party coalition government also faces the prospect of a spurt in inflation as drought conditions threaten to slash harvests of crops such as rice and sugar.

While Srettha’s policy statement marks the end of a government formation process and months-long political impasse that followed the May general election, the new leader now needs to quickly pass a budget for the fiscal year starting on 1 October. He also needs to tackle household debt at 90% of gross domestic product and public debt at 61% of GDP.

The government intends to fund the digital wallet program via state budget and additional taxes from the program without resorting to fresh borrowing. But economists from Bank of America Securities and Nomura Holdings Inc. say the spending plans will widen the fiscal deficit, limiting the country’s room to absorb future shocks.

The short-term priorities for Srettha’s administration will include boosting tourism revenue by easing visa processes and fee waivers for travelers from select countries. It also plans to hold a referendum for overhauling the nation’s constitution, he said.

Highlights of other priorities: