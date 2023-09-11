Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Destruction in the region of Marrakesh as earthquake death toll nears 2,500, and more from around the world

Destruction in the region of Marrakesh as earthquake death toll nears 2,500, and more from around the world
A Moroccan couple checks what is left of their belongings amid the rubble of their house destroyed in a powerful earthquake which hit the country two days earlier, in the village of Talat N'Yaaqoub, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 11 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed more than 2,450 people and injured as many, damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakech, according to a report released by the country's Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakech and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. Morocco's King Mohammed VI on 09 September declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the earthquake. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
By Maverick Life Editors
11 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Locals wait for blankets distributed by the national army in the town of Amizmiz, 50 kms south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 11 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to a report released by the country’s Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakesh and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

Damaged buildings in the town of Amizmiz, 50 kms south of Marrakesh, 11 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to a report released by the country’s Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakesh and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

A man riding a motorbike passes by a damage building following a powerful earthquake in Asni, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 11 September 2023. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed more than 2,450 people and injured around 2,500 others, damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to a report released by the country’s Interior Ministry. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A woman sleeps on the ground in a park after being made homeless by an earthquake on September 9, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale has hit central Morocco. Although the epicenter was in a sparsely populated area of the High Atlas Mountains, the effects have been felt 71km away in Marrakesh, a major tourist destination, where many buildings have collapsed and hundreds of deaths reported. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Local inhabitants Zenoba (R) and Ibrahim (L) look at the damage in the town of Amizmiz, 50 kms south of Marrakesh, 11 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to a report released by the country’s Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakesh and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

A group of women with children takes shelter under a makeshift tent at an open area in Moulay Brahim, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 10 September 2023, following a powerful earthquake.  EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

People walk over the rubble of a damaged building inside the Medina following a powerful earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco, 11 September 2023. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on 09 September declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the earthquake. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

L.A. City Council member Kevin de Leon waves a Mexican flag while riding in the 77th annual East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade on September 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The parade is the largest and longest-running Mexican heritage parade in the U.S which has celebrated Mexican culture and history in the East LA community since 1946. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Djirri Djirri Dancers perform for supporters at the Aboriginal Advancement League in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 10 September 2023. Aboriginal leaders held a press conference at the Aboriginal Advancement League to show the depth of support for the voice ‘yes’ campaign in Victoria. A referendum on upcoming 14 October will seek to amend the country’s constitution by creating the ‘Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice’ to represent Indigenous Australians to the parliament and federal government on matters of Indigenous affairs. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

Dancers participate the ‘On Dance’ event at the Piazza Duomo cathedral square in Milan, Italy, 10 September 2023. Some 2,300 dance school students from all over Italy joined the second edition of the ‘On Dance’ days which are dedicated to dance conceived and promoted by Roberto Bolle, star of the Teatro alla Scala, under the theme: ‘Dance is teacher of life’. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

Citizens march in costumes to commemorate the victims during the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état against the democratic Government of Salvador Allende, near the General Cemetery in Santiago, Chile, 10 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Students of Islamic seminary Jamia Hafsa, protest against police, after Police allegedly picked up a person from seminary premises, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 11 September 2023. Lal Masjid, located in the heart of the capital city, gained significant attention following a comprehensive military operation conducted by former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf in July 2007. The operation aimed to address the escalating influence and activities of the religious seminary associated with the mosque. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Firefighters stand to attention outside of FDNY Ten House near the National September 11 Memorial during an annual ceremony to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2023. The USA is commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack of 11 September 2001, when terrorists flew hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and crashed a plane in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. EPA-EFE/ADAM GRAY

Young farmers lead cows back into the valleys during the traditional Viehscheid festival in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2023. Viehscheid and Almabtrieb are the names of the annual festival which takes place at the end of summer. During the festival the farmers lead their cattle from the mountain pastures to bring them back to the valleys. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A decorated cow is driven back into the valleys during the traditional Viehscheid festival in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2023. Viehscheid and Almabtrieb are the names of the annual festival which takes place at the end of summer. During the festival the farmers lead their cattle from the mountain pastures to bring them back to the valleys. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A fan of El Salvador looks on during a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago at Jorge Magico Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador 10 september 2023. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Environmental activists hold a banner reading ‘no profit at the expense of human rights’ as they gather in front of the French Ministry of Finance to protest against the summit of European Finance Ministers to be held in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, on September 15, and to call for greater consideration of human rights in international finance in Paris, France, 11 September 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A handout photo made available by Vatican Media Press Office shows Pope Francis (L) giving audience to Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Metropolitan of the Syro-Malankara Orthodox Church, Vatican City, 11 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Vatican Media Press Office

Trinidad and Tobago’s Shannon Gomez reacts during a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match against El Salvador at Jorge Magico Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador 10 september 2023. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

National Assembly votes Mkhwebane out of Public Protector office for incompetence and misconduct
Maverick News

National Assembly votes Mkhwebane out of Public Protector office for incompetence and misconduct
The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Maverick News

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
New cadre of crime-busters? Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens are doing little to combat crime, say residents
Maverick News

New cadre of crime-busters? Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens are doing little to combat crime, say residents
Time to bust the ghosts in the Social Relief of Distress grant machine
Maverick News

Time to bust the ghosts in the Social Relief of Distress grant machine
Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rain on my parade - why outdoor festivals like Burning Man are reeling from extreme weather
World

Rain on my parade – why outdoor festivals like Burning Man are reeling from extreme weather
Artists Dada Khanyisa, William Kentridge heal Johannesburg’s wounds and put the Spring back in her step
Maverick News

Artists Dada Khanyisa, William Kentridge heal Johannesburg’s wounds and put the Spring back in her step
Statues and Storms: Rhodes Must Fall – an idea whose time had come
South Africa

Statues and Storms: Rhodes Must Fall – an idea whose time had come
Victoria's Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center
Maverick Life

Victoria's Secret World Tour at the Manhattan Center
Magic season in Cederberg’s high valleys
Maverick News

Magic season in Cederberg’s high valleys

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options