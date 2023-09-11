Led by World Cup winning captain John Smit, this squad is selected from international superstars past, present and future, including greats like George Gregan, Makazole Mapimpi, Raymond Rhule and Jean De Villiers, driven by a shared goal and profound sense of purpose. These are not just men who have succeeded at the highest echelons of their sport, but men who have confronted adversity, faced failure, and taken the knocks—all to emerge stronger, their victory only sweetened by the taste of defeat.

Recognising that their collective talent and unmatched willpower needed to be complemented by deep industry insight, these 15 luminaries have teamed up with industry leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and a renowned distillery in the heart of the Cape winelands. This distillery boasts a storied history of producing internationally-acclaimed, French-inspired brandy and is the perfect foundation for this audacious project.

This movement doesn’t stop at 15 men and their support team. The Avante Gaurde movement has contributors from all walks of life who know what it means to face setbacks, move forward despite defeat, and use every lesson as motivation to push harder. Athletes, artists, entrepreneurs and everyday men and women are rallying behind the Avante Guarde movement, gaining exclusive access to the 15 and their insider knowledge. The people who purchase bottle from this first exclusive pre-sale batch will be granted access to the exclusive Avante Gaurde group, will get their name on the gift box, and can win tickets to the 2023 Rugby World Cup to the 15 greats, will rub shoulders in live and virtual meet-ups with the 15 and get up to the minute on-the-ground insights at the world cup and future sporting events. Together, as a unified collective, they are able to share their expertise, challenge the status quo, overcome, and move forward. Avante!

A percentage of every bottle sold will contribute to young player development, as well as post career support. Our goal is to not only take sports to wider communities but to ensure that these athletes move forward past the hurdles of starting a career to become established entrepreneurs post their sporting careers. Board member and co-founder, John Smit heads up the charity relations for Avante.

For access to John and his men, buy your bottle and join the Avante Guarde!

Avante pre-sale link: https://thundafund.africa/campaign/B387D1C6F952FD850AE3

DM/ML