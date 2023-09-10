South Africa

THE ACTIONISTS

When Drama for Life turns into Performance Action for Life

When Drama for Life turns into Performance Action for Life
Hamish Neill and Petro Janse Van Vuuren Photo: Thom Pierce
By Thom Pierce
10 Sep 2023
0

Drama For Life started in the early 2000s as a response to the fatigue that had set in around the dissemination of HIV information. It exists as a post-graduate programme that provides a space to increase the efficacy of performance-based messaging.

In the world of academia, Drama For Life is unique. It exists as a post-graduate programme that provides a space to increase the efficacy of performance-based messaging. Through arts intervention and drama therapy work they tackle public health, mental health, governance and environmental issues. But, alongside this academic course, Drama For Life also runs a series of outreach projects, a theatre company and a programme to promote mental health awareness in schools.

Petro Janse Van Vuuren runs the academic programme and Hamish Neill is the director of projects. Together, their approach is focused on making important information more accessible and engaging, continuing the work started by programme founder and fellow Actionist, Warren Nebe.

Whilst the academic programme is advertised as a post-graduate degree, the objective is to bring together experts and change-makers from around Africa, and beyond. They understand and embrace the power of expertise that originates from varied levels of education or educational backgrounds and, critically, years of hands-on experience. They offer a range of short, project-based bridging courses and recognise prior undocumented learning, experience and impact that equates to an undergraduate degree.

“This is someone who has been doing this for 20 years, to not allow them in because they didn’t have the papers, well that wasn’t their choice…Our education programme is part of our activism. It’s not just about getting in post-grad students and ticking boxes.“ – Hamish Neill

Drama For Life started in the early 2000s as a response to the fatigue that had set in around the dissemination of HIV information. There was a sense that important messaging was being lost in the oversaturated world of heavily funded HIV campaigns and that little was actually changing.

It evolved into a space for the long-term effectiveness and standards of performance-based activism, and healing, to grow by focusing on facilitating discussions, critical reflection and development through applied theatre practices. They recognise that their role is to bring the right people together and provide the tools and space for them to learn from each other.

“Our entire teaching programme relies on facilitating the collective information in the room.” – Petro Janse Van Vuuren

It is not often that you come across an entire university department so passionate about creating change, and, rarer still, one that understands their role so clearly as a facilitator of others’ expertise. DM

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
King Misuzulu offers sympathy to Buthelezi family as Zululand community mourns at Shenge’s homestead
Maverick News

King Misuzulu offers sympathy to Buthelezi family as Zululand community mourns at Shenge’s homestead
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Maverick News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
History beckons for the Boks as World Cup defence kicks off
Maverick News

History beckons for the Boks as World Cup defence kicks off
Lady R report raises more questions than answers; teams beset with injuries before RWC; and potjie, reinvented for the airfryer
Magazine

Lady R report raises more questions than answers; teams beset with injuries before RWC; and potjie, reinvented for the airfryer

TOP READS IN SECTION

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Maverick News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
King Misuzulu offers sympathy to Buthelezi family as Zululand community mourns at Shenge’s homestead
Maverick News

King Misuzulu offers sympathy to Buthelezi family as Zululand community mourns at Shenge’s homestead
The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Maverick News

The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options